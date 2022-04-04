Real Madrid has four priorities on its transfer agenda for the immediate future (next summer) and in the medium term (in 2023). In the first case, the name that covers all the others is, without a doubt, Mbappé: the Frenchman will arrive for free after finishing his contract with PSG to be the leader of the new white project. For the summer of 2022, they are also looking carefully at trying to incorporate Tchouaméni in midfield to already have a guarantee for Casemiro.

And looking ahead to 2023 would be the perfect time to sign Haaland. (although in Madrid they assume that it will most likely come out in 2022) and Bellingham, a name revealed by AS as the main option to relieve Modric in midfield. These last two would both come from Borussia Dortmund and, in addition to being players with a great present and also with a great future (the Norwegian is only 21 years old; the Englishman, 18), they are united by a strong friendship that can play a role at the moment. that both choose a team in the future.

Because of their similar age, their ability to relate seamlessly (Haaland speaks practically native English), and their characters, Haaland and Bellingham have connected from the get-go. Both, despite being one of the rookies in the Borussia locker room, have made their strong and demanding character clear in several games, also with the team’s veterans. For both of them it is essential to be in a team that competes for everything every year, and that is where Borussia Dortmund can seem like an insufficient team for both of them, condemned to live in the shadow of Bayern in Germany and without enough potential to fight for the Champions, under normal conditions. As a training club, it is one of the best in Europe, but in the long run it ends up being a springboard towards more lustrous teams. Like Madrid.

Haaland and Bellingham also show a lot of connection on the field and off it. Last season, three of the four goal assists Bellingham provided went to Haaland.; this course they are four out of 13, a much smaller proportion due, above all, to the injuries that are preventing the Norwegian from playing with total continuity. On the field you understand each other, they look for each other in the celebrations and also after the games. Earlier this season, following a home win over Besiktas, Bellingham interrupted an interview with Haaland with a TV rights holder to kiss him on the neck. And it is common for Borussia to bring them together in videos and promotional events, aware that there is personal chemistry between the two, besides soccer.

Adidas, another point in common

In addition, they have recently added another point in common: Adidas. The German brand already sponsored Bellingham and has just added Haaland to its list of footballers, with the intention of making him the spearhead of the firm in the next decade, now that the end of Leo Messi’s career is getting closer closest.

Both now share a personal sponsorship brand, the same one that has worn Real Madrid since 1998. Needless to say, Adidas would love to see both Haaland and Bellingham, let alone both, wearing the Madrid shirt, aware that playing for the white team enhances the image of any footballer.