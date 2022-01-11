The norwegian Earling haaland, is the player that most clubs in Europe want, the current player of the Borussia Dortmund It would be the new bid for the next summer market, taking into account the interest shown by: Barcelona, ​​Man City, Real Madrid, Liverpool and PSG, among others.

According to the journalist specialized in the market, the Italian Gianluca Di Marzio, the Norwegian entry forward set his eyes on the Spanish League.

“Earling Haaland doesn’t like the Premier League as much as LaLiga. In fact, the English league is not among the dreams of the Norwegian, who prefers to play in Spain, “confirmed the journalist.

Now in the newspaper Mundo Deportivo they say that two weeks ago in Turin, the president of Barcelona Joan Laporta and Haaland’s agent, Mino Raiola, met, expressing the Barça team’s interest in having him on their team for the following season.

In addition to the interest that the partners of the Catalan team also have, to take over the services of the forward, this was shown by the survey published this Monday in MD, where the Norwegian is the priority of the Barcelona directives for the 22/2023 season. Regardless of the balance in red that the team has to be eliminated from the Champions League and the different millionaire losses that would be around 500 million euros, the Catalans would go for one of the most expensive players in current football.

It is worth remembering Haaland has a contract until 2024 with the German team and his clause is around 75 million euros, as revealed by Bild, in Germany.

Hours to decide

The same publication asserts that the forward and his agent, the Italian Mino Raiola, are being pressured by Dortmund to make a decision.

Why? Because at the time of signing for the Germans, the Haaland agreement stipulated that he had to play at least two years in the team, a term that he already met.

With this in mind, the team needs to be certain of the Norwegian’s plans before the end of January and with that, make plans for what comes in the 2022/2023 course.

