Star test. Erling haaland before a Manchester City whose starting eleven has cost € 510 million (follow the game live on AS.com). Pep’s Guardiola have not passed the room barrier Champions League final since the Catalan sits on the bench. “Last year was different because it was only to a game“, explained Rodri in the previous one on the elimination of August against Olympique Lyon. “It was a disappointment and it hurt, because the defeats hurt, but here we are again, “said the Catalan coach.

This season, the Borussia Dortmund is the rival to beat to avoid swelling a list in which they are already the Liverpool, the Tottenham and the French team, the three teams that have finished with the citizens one step before reaching the semifinals, which in the year 2016 was the historic top of the English club by the hand of Manuel Pellegrini.

The first leg at the Etihad Stadium will feature the landing of Erling haaland In England. In the same week that Guardiola has stated that Manchester City “He has decided not to spend figures close to or greater than 100 million”, just when Mino Raiola and the footballer’s father have met with Barcelona, ​​the Norwegian star threatens his rival with his mere presence: add 10 goals and it is the top achiever of this edition of the Champions. And that which has only played six matches. However, Haaland is together with Cancelo and Fernandinho one of the three footballers warned to miss the game of return if they see a yellow card.

In it tactical plane, the main question tonight will be check if Guardiola uses a center forward o prefer to pull Bernardo Silva or De Bruyne as false nine. Although Agüero and Gabriel Jesus are already available, both were starters last weekend and it has been common to see City this season without a clear reference in attack.

Moukoko breaks

After not playing against Eintracht Frankfurt due to injury last day, Dortmund confirmed yesterday the worst of the forecasts. Moukoko, 16, has a ligament injury to one of his feet and will be out for the rest of the season. The young Cameroon-born forward had scored three goals in 14 games this season.