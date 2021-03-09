If in the first leg at Sánchez Pizjuán they lose 2-3 and in the second leg, after harassing and submitting Borussia Dortmund for more than half an hour without finding the goal, Haaland does not forgive in the first arrival of Borussia Dortmund, the Comeback that was already so complicated for Sevilla could not be more than a utopia. Although Sevilla was one goal away from forcing extra time, the Norwegian striker, who else, was in charge of destroying Sevilla’s dream in the 35th minute after a robbery in the visiting creation zone that the top scorer in the Champions League, lethal in both games of the tie, culminated after a great assist from Reus.

Author of two doubles in both matches of the crossing, Haaland closed the round of 16 with ten goals in six games, after also scoring from a penalty, after missing a first shot due to having advanced Bono, and having previously achieved a goal annulled by the VAR for a previous infraction by Koundé on the unstoppable Nordic battering ram. Undisputed protagonist in so far the Champions League, the coveted Haaland, who further enhances the interest of Real Madrid and Barça after another demonstration of voracity and punch, fired the current champion of the Europa League of the maximum continental competition and led to a fierce but mid-level team to the quarterfinals.

The enthusiasm, aggressiveness, bravery and good football that he displayed were of no use until Haaland appeared Sevilla, who appeared at the Dortmund stadium in his worst moment of the season, with four defeats in his last five games and fell with all the honors before a rival relaunched by a brilliant attacker and in a state of grace. The Norwegian striker has become accustomed to adding two by two, as he also signed a double on Saturday against Bayern Munich and, although he had to be substituted three days before due to heel discomfort, he did not miss his appointment in a match. In which he only broke the Seville illusion before his time, which however lasted until the last play of the game thanks to En-Nesyri’s draw in the 96th minute.

Borussia Dortmund Hitz, Morey (Meunier, min. 95), Can, Hummels, Schultz (Zagadou, min. 89), Bellingham, Delaney, Dahoud, Hazard (Paaslack, min. 66), Haaland and Reus. two

Seville Bono, Jesús Navas, Koundé, Diego Carlos, Acuña, Jordán (Papu Gómez, min. 60), Fernando (Rakitic, min. 86), Óscar (Óliver Torres, min. 79), Suso (Munir, min. 86), En-Nesyri and Ocampos (De Jong, min. 60). Goals: 1-0: min. 35, Haaland. 2-0: min. 54, Haaland, penalty. 2-1: min. 68, En-Nesyri, from a penalty. 2-2: min. 96, En-Nesyri. Referee: Cüneyt Çakir (Turkey). Yellow cards to Morey, Acuña, Koundé, Haaland. Jordán, Can, Óscar, Fernando and Diego Carlos. Incidents: Second leg of the Champions League round of 16, played at the BVB Stadion in Dortmund behind closed doors.

Sevilla deserved at least a little bit during that first exquisite half hour of Julen Lopetegui’s team, which erased the Germans from the field, with an ambition and tireless pressure that only needed to be crowned with a goal, which was already a lot after being forced to score at least two for having placed himself on the edge of the abyss in the Pizjuán. Assuming that, thanks to Haaland, Borussia Dortmund always manages to beat the opposing goal, Sevilla’s effectiveness was essential to avoid saying goodbye to Europe, but they lacked aim. In illusion and sacrifice, nothing could be blamed on Sevilla, but the Andalusian team had no luck in the auction, with Dortmund cramped with the game and the offensive attitude of the visitors. And when Dortmund was giving thanks for almost miraculously saving themselves by not going to rest below the scoreboard, there was that decisive recovery of Delaney in Sevilla’s field for the veteran Reus to show his class and clinch Haaland, who until that moment It was an island above and was only at the expense of the balls of his teammates to no-man’s-land.

However, no matter how well the game is played, the rival is insisted and locked in, on many occasions with nine players, apart from the goalkeeper, behind the ball, if there is no hit and the ball hits a wall, sometimes the cruelty of football due to an error in the pass and this happened when Haaland was in charge of certifying the German ticket to the quarterfinals. Sevilla was greatly touched there, although, despite finding a second goal with too much suspense, the proud Andalusian team never gave up. The tie could have been lost even when En-Nesyri reduced differences, but the tireless Sevilla did not stop trying until the end and even forced Dortmund to end up locked in their area asking for the time.