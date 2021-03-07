New show of force by Haaland (20 years), this time against the almighty Bayern. A double in seven minutes and the images of the Norwegian giant that run like wildfire in every corner of the football world. Without a doubt, he is the forward of the future. And in the offices of the Bernabéu, of course, their actions are followed in detail. The mobiles of the main executives, including that of the president, are fuming. And you begin to become aware of the situation: If until now signing Haaland was a priority, even more so given the difficulty of bringing Mbappé this summer, now it has become a matter of state. Madrid does not want, under any circumstances, the striker who will surely dominate the football of the next decade to escape his hands.

The luck for Real Madrid is that, in this extreme situation that arises, it is undoubtedly the club that is best positioned to take over Haaland’s services.. With a lot of difference. You just have to find a way to find financing for an operation that, in six years from now, may involve an outlay of 270 million: around 150 million of transfer plus 120 of salary (20 gross per year during those six years). That, if the striker signed (as is usual for a player of his age) for six seasons.

It is evident that Borussia is not going to give away its jewel, but it does, at this point and given the sharp drop in income caused by the pandemic, it is ready to get rid of Haaland Although in principle it was not in his plans to do so until the summer of 2022. But Hans Joaquim Watzke, its CEO, has made it clear with his latest statements that the door is open: “We would sell rather than mortgage the club.” And that, in the case of Haaland, as AS has been reporting, there is a verbal pact between Watzke himself and Haaland’s representative, Mino Raiola, so that it would not come out until the summer of 2022, and that it would then do so “for a reasonable price”. Now, the pandemic has changed all approaches.

As we say, Real Madrid is undoubtedly the best positioned to sign Haaland, and it is for several reasons. Odegaard has done the fieldwork with the forward, both friends and teammates with Norway. Borussia CEO Hans-Joaquim Watzke is close to Florentino and in love with his management. And finally, Raiola is looking forward to putting a top player on Madrid’s squad. All the stars are aligned so that Haaland sees white. But of this relationship of factors, the friendship between Watzke and Florentino is the most important., since the German leader will give absolute priority to Madrid, on the one hand, and the possibility of splitting the transfer payment over several seasons, which will alleviate the impact on Madrid’s accounts. Haaland is close and it’s a matter of state.