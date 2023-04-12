Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

Far from the great victory and the entertaining presentation by the “Guardiola Battalion” against Bayern Munich, Germany, 3-0, in the first leg of the European Champions League quarter-finals, the Norwegian Erling Haaland, “22 years old,” continued his series of crazy goals with Manchester City, with the goal he scored in the “Bavarian” To reach 45 goals this season with the Blue Moon, which is the highest number scored by a player during a season, surpassing the previous record holders, Dutchman Ruud van Nistelrooy with Manchester United in the 2002-2003 season, and Egyptian Mohamed Salah with Liverpool in the 2017-2018 season. Where their number was 44 goals.

Haaland’s wonderful goal against the Swiss Jan Sommer, the Bayern goalkeeper, who scored from a decisive pass to his colleague John Stones, is his 11th goal in the Champions League this season, and made him the best scorer so far in the current version, after Salah’s score stopped at only 8 goals, Due to Liverpool’s early exit from the tournament at the hands of Spanish Real Madrid.

The 45 goals that Haaland scored this season are divided between 30 goals in the English Premier League, 11 goals in the “champions”, 3 goals in the England Cup, and one goal in the English League Cup, and there is no doubt that the “golden boy” will become this season’s historical top scorer. For the English Premier League during a season, as he no longer needs only two goals to equal Mohamed Salah, the current record holder, with 32 goals he scored with the “Reds” in the 2017-2018 season, while there are still 9 rounds remaining at the end of the “Premier League”.

The return match between the two teams will be held next Wednesday at the “Allianz Arena”, the stronghold of Bayern.