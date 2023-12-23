Traditionally, the political editorial staff of NRC looks back on the past year at Christmas. In this extra-long episode you will hear from sixteen editors what stood out to them in 2023. Everyone was asked the same question: what do you remember most about this year? Sometimes it is a specific moment, sometimes it is something that they find typical of this year or that symbolizes a longer development.

Of course you hear a lot about this year's elections and how they are still reverberating in The Hague. About emotions in the House of Representatives, angry civil servants and politicians who take a step back. About faltering climate policy, negotiating the rule of law and much more.

Do you have questions, suggestions or ideas about our journalism? Please email our ombudsman at [email protected].

Guests: Pim van den Dool, Wafa Al Ali, Titia Ketelaar, Philip de Witt Wijnen, Sophia van Lil, Oscar Vermeer, Marko de Haan, Marike Stellinga, Rik Rutten, Christiaan Pelgrim, Folkert Jensma, Petra de Koning, Steven Derix, Eppo König & Lamyae Aharouay. Presentation: Guus Valk Editorial & production: Ignace Schoot Edit: Pieter Bakker Photo: Bart Maat