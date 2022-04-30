Splinter, last year you chose to study medicine instead of a longer stay at Feyenoord. How do you look back on that choice now?

Splinter the Mooij: ,,If I’m honest: very good. I am having a great time in Amsterdam. I live in the center with two friends. I actually like that from the first moment, just like the study. It’s tough, we have exams every four weeks, but I’m happy to talk about it. And I have passed all the exams so far, so that is confirmation that I made the right choice.”