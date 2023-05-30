HIn this book by the American Book Award winner Ha Jin about the legendary Chinese poet Li Bai, the phrases “still today” and “still” are often used. Even today, the Chinese make pilgrimages in the footsteps of Li Bai, “even today” his sister’s grave is well cared for. A calligraphy pen that was in Mao Tse-tung’s possession for a number of years has survived “to this day”. “Even today” Li Bai’s poems are memorized in school and quoted in boozy groups or to invoke friendship.

This vital commemoration is all the more astonishing since Li Bai, also known as Li Po or Li Bo, is not a poet of the eighteenth century or later – in Germany a similar cult is otherwise only practiced around Goethe – , but around one from the eighth century. While German literature was still in its infancy at the time of Charlemagne – there were only a few surviving texts for use -, at the same time in China, a profound literary education was already a matter of course for the government and high officials. Even then, people were following in the footsteps of even earlier poets such as Tao Yuanming, at the imperial court there was the post of “harmonic regulator”, whose task it was to promote the refinement of verse construction; the title of “carefree scholar” was desirable, who free consumption of wine and gifts of money when travelling. The Chinese bookshops of the time only had a few meters of shelves, but one could easily buy the latest poetry in Chang’an, the Chinese capital at the time.

A “turtle angler in the ocean”

As many vivid details Ha Jin can gather about the temporal background of the “banished immortal” Li Bai, the source situation on the poet himself is uncertain. There are only few and mostly very subjective contemporary testimonies about Li Bai, so one can say: actually Ha Jin’s biography retells a legend to which Li Bai’s poetry himself contributed significantly. Aware of this fact, Ha Jin has written a deliberately empathetic portrait, in which phrases like “Indeed tears ran down his cheeks while Bai wrote these lines” and the peak of objectivity is reached in the sentence: “All Li Bai biographers agree that he was in the area around Mount Tai in the late summer of 742.”

Li Bai’s appearance is said to have featured an imposing stature, fierce gaze, and a distinctive nose. He was a “strong man with a straight back,” writes fellow poet Gao Shi, carefree and self-assured. He was also adept at swordplay, overall not entirely dissimilar to the character of the longsword-wielding, somewhat boastful but very likeable seventh samurai from Kurosawa’s classic film.