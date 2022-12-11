Culiacán.- The sisters Hanna and Ashley, who make up the Ha Ash group, visited the Sinaloan capital as part of the tour “My Outing With You”this Saturday night before thousands of fans of all ages.

At exactly 9:40 p.m., the duo took the stage to present a show that featured all the songs from their latest album Haashtag and all their hits. In addition, they are found commemorating his 20 years of artistic careerthe artists performed songs from the newest, to the songs they released in their beginnings, as well as “Impermeable”, “I hate loving you”, “Te quedaste”, “Todo no fue suficiente”, among others.

“Hello Culiacán, we are happy to be with you tonight, thank you for choosing to be here this Saturday with you, very excited to present the last show of our tour mi Salida contigo in 2022 and what better than in Culiacán, Sinaloa”, Hanna mentioned.

At nightfall, different emotions managed to conquer and make the public fall in love during the expected show and also continued with “My exit with you”, “I learned it from you”, “I suppose you know”, “If I were you”, “You are where you are”, “Two drinks”, and more.

At the end, the staff threw giant pink balloons: While the sisters continued with the show, hundreds of colored pieces of paper fell on the attendees.

