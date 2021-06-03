This Wednesday, June 2, it was one year since the singer Hanna nicole perez became a mother for the first time. The singer shared her excitement for the first birthday of her little Mathilda, through emotional posts on her social networks.

Via Instagram, the 35-year-old artist told about her process to get embarked, as she had received many negative diagnoses regarding her fertility. “A year of the most anticipated arrival,” he began.

“I was seeing many fertility doctors for more than two years and they told me that I probably could not get pregnant, for us it is a miracle baby. I had already made up my mind that I would not be a mother, ”she continued.

“A year ago, the star of @haashoficial was born, that beautiful little thing that came to give birth to everyone. How fortunate it is to have her with us from the fandom. For more days, months, and more years of life to this precious little thing, “he concluded.

Hanna also shared a video that summarizes in images the most emotional moments that she lived since she found out that she was in the sweet waiting, the day she shared the news with her fans and the big day of the birth of her baby.

At another time, the American published a photograph of Mathilda looking at her first birthday cake, wearing a colorful dress and a pearl necklace. “Mathi celebrating his first year of life,” he wrote in the caption.

