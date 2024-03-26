Just a week after infecting a goat farm in Minnesota, the aggressive strain of the H5N1 bird flu virus also reached cattle in the United States for the first time.

The Department of Agriculture (USDA), the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have confirmed that dairy cows, most of them older, have been diagnosed with the virus on three Texas farms and one in Arkansas. Another focus is being investigated in New Mexico. Transmission apparently occurred through contact with migratory birds, and there are reports of several dead birds on some dairy farms.

Unlike infection in birds, which requires the sacrifice of flocks to exterminate the virus – since 2022 the USA has exterminated 80 million heads of chicken – avian influenza in cattle disappears between seven and ten days after the first symptoms, which include tiredness , loss of appetite and marked decrease in milk production.

USDA says there is no risk to consumers

In a statement, the Department of Agriculture assured that, at this time, the arrival of avian influenza in ruminants does not affect the biosecurity of dairy products nor pose a risk to the health of consumers.

“Dairies are required to only send milk from healthy animals for processing for human consumption; Milk from infected animals is being diverted or destroyed so that it does not enter the supply system. Additionally, pasteurization has continually been proven to inactivate bacteria and viruses, such as the flu, in milk. Pasteurization is required for any milk entering interstate commerce,” the USDA said.

In a joint statement, associations representing livestock farmers and the American dairy industry reaffirmed that sanitary care ensures the quality of the milk that reaches consumers. “Affected animals are separated from the herd, as is common practice in any situation of suspected disease, and this milk does not enter the supply chain. Consumers in the United States and around the world can trust the safety and quality of the U.S. dairy industry,” they said.

Brazil has never recorded cases of H5N1 bird flu on commercial farms, only in wild and subsistence birds | Gilson Abreu / AEN

Americans fear that countries will suspend imports

Anticipating possible consumer concerns, the National Association of Beef Cattle Breeders (NCBA) issued a statement informing that the disease does not affect the meat sector, but that, even so, health surveillance measures have been reinforced on farms and ranches.

Julie Anna Potts, CEO of the Meat Institute, which represents the industry, called on Washington officials to act to prevent any disruption to international trade. And she recalled that bird flu “is not transmitted to humans through ingestion of red meat or chicken”.

The United States is the third largest producer of milk in the world, with 103 million tons per year, practically four times the Brazilian production of 25 million tons (USDA).

Brazil has no record of H5N1 in commercial herds

The first cases of H5N1 bird flu in Brazil were recorded in May last year. Since then, there have been 158 outbreaks, the majority in wild birds and some in subsistence farms. To date, there is no record of the disease in commercially produced birds in Brazil. The country is the world's largest exporter of chicken meat, with a record 5.13 million tons shipped in 2023.

Updated data from the World Health Organization (WHO) indicate that, since 2003, 887 cases of human infection with H5N1 have been recorded worldwide, with 462 deaths, in 23 countries. Despite the high fatality rate of 52%, contagion to humans is not common and is usually associated with contact with sick or dead birds.