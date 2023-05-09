There technology a LEDs it is the most widespread in the automotive sector, by now all modern cars are equipped with new generation light clusters. But there are still many cars on the road with halogen headlightswhich can improve night visibility thanks to a LEDs now finally legally, mounting approved led lamps like those on the line Osram Night Breaker H4-LED, H7-LED and W5W-LED.

Approved LED bulbs

Thanks to OSRAM it is possible today replace the old halogen lamps with LED ones spending a third compared to the complete lighthouse. Until now the regulatory framework for the LED kits it is rather ambiguous and while for the assembly of the Xenon lights the installation of the headlight washer and a self-leveling device of the headlights is expressly required, LEDs are not mentioned anywhere; at the most, they form part of a general obligation on the part of the owner not to modify the characteristics of the light clusters of his car.

LED kit to replace halogen lamps with LED ones

The lamps osram Night Breaker they all agree, being the first to be approved in Italy. In addition to improving the aesthetics of the car, the LEDs allow for significantly better visibility in road traffic and in night driving. The old ones halogen headlightsi often perform less well in terms of brightness.

Approved Osram H4 LED, H7 LED and W5W LED lamps

The family osram Night Breaker It’s composed by H4 LED, H7 LED and W5W LED. These LED lamps last longer and produce a more attractive and performing light than those based on halogen technology.

Osram Night Breaker H4 LED, H7 LED and W5W LED lights

The light produced by the LEDs is up to three times brighter compared to the minimum legal requirements and has a color comparable to daylight. The lamps thus ensure strong contrasts and a long beam. Thanks to LED technology, their brightness is up to five times higher than that of a similar one halogen version, need to be replaced less frequently e they consume less energy. It is possible to replace the halogen lamps with Osram Night Breaker LEDs with a minimum of experience, or the lamps can be replaced at angarage.

Osram LED bulbs the first approved in Italy

Osram has obtained German national approval for the H7-LED from 2020were also subsequently approved H4 LED and W5W LED; now also approved in other European countries, such as in Italy. So legally those Osrams are the prime LED replacements approved in Europe and in Italy.

Osram LED lights are the first to be approved in Italy

As replacement lamps, Osram Night Breaker LEDs are approved for use in certain vehicles, as indicated in approval documents. Furthermore Osram, in collaboration with the TÜV-Süd and with theGerman Federal Motor Transport Authority (KBA)has demonstrated, for a wide range of headlamps and vehicle types, that replacement lamps deliver beam performance compliant with the UNECE requirements.

How to upgrade your headlights with Osram Night Breaker LED lamps VIDEO

The characteristics of Osram LED lamps have also received numerous awards and recognitions, such as the “German Innovation Award” and the“ABC Award”just to name a few.

“We are proud to be the first in Italy to offer our Night Breaker LED family of products approved for road use. With our innovations and the continuous expansion of the Night Breaker LED family we have positioned ourselves as the European market leader for high quality LED lamps, designed in Italy – points out Arnaldo AgnolonSales Channel Manager Automotive Aftermarket Ionian.

Arnaldo Agnolon, Sales Channel Manager Automotive Aftermarket Ionian OSRAM

To date, the Osram Night Breaker LED family is finally approved also in Italy and there are now 18 countries where it is approved for use on public roads and this is just the beginning”.

