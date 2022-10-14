The expected presentation at the Paris Motor Show of Alpine Alpenglow, a futuristic hydrogen single-seater concept, represents the further one manifesto of an industry that shows a growing interest in the potential of hydrogen mobility. Battery-powered electric propulsion was the first to give partial answers to the problems of sustainable mobility, but the technological, infrastructural and environmental limits, combined with a diversified market in its needs, encourage the parallel search for alternative roads. Hydrogen is one of these, be it in the form of a combustion engine or fuel-cell, lending itself to various technical exercises as well as style by car manufacturers, each of which is driven by different motivations.

One of the sectors that looks closely at hydrogen is that of super sports cars. Energy storage in liquid or gaseous form instead of heavy lithium-ion accumulators offers that lightness essential for performance, but often precluded by generous electric batteries. It often happens to read full-electric super sports cars with three-figure cavalry limited by their own weight. With this in mind, the fuel-cell propulsion guarantees weights comparable to those of a thermal car, while retaining the exceptional management properties of the electric torque in terms of reactivity and distribution between the different motors. An example is Apricalehypercar born from the cooperation between Viritech and Pininfarina with a 1100 horsepower fuel-cell powertrain but with a total mass of less than 1000 kilos, for a power-to-weight ratio greater than one.

However, hydrogen arouses the interest of brands with a sporting soul also for other characteristics that cannot be replicated by battery-powered powertrains. In fact, the simplest element of the periodic table also lends itself to combustion in traditional thermal engines, with exceptional efficiency values ​​of over 40%, low exhaust temperatures and reduced nitrogen emissions, while those of carbon are zero. Hydrogen thus becomes an expedient to extend the life of the much-loved combustion engine, which still continues to make the hearts of enthusiasts beat. Regardless of what is said, the sound of the thermal continues to be a central value for the sportier models that put the emotion and driving experience at the center of the product. It is therefore not surprising that its own Porsche conducted virtual simulations to evaluate the potential of hydrogen combustion, which if it became a reality would allow the German brand to offer customers sustainable super sports cars capable of preserving the sound and all the other sensations of the thermal. Then there are those who try to combine the best of both ways, namely the emotionality of the combustion engine with the reactivity of the electric torque typical of a fuel-cell powertrain. This is the case of Alpine, another distinctly sporty brand, whose concept Alpenglow features a hybrid hydrogen propulsion with thermal and fuel-cell.

However, the application of hydrogen is not limited only to the supersport sector, as its reasons of interest extend far beyond performance. A few weeks ago, Renault presented the concept of the new Scenic, equipped with the powertrain H2-Tech which arises as a hybrid between battery and fuel-cell propulsion. However, while traditionally on hydrogen vehicles the battery supports the fuel cell for regeneration under braking and the absorption of power transients, in Renault’s interpretation it is the fuel-cell that supports the electric powertrain. The result is a vision of hydrogen as a range-extender for electric cars, trying to fill the gaps in accumulators in terms of autonomy. Similarly, too the road cargo transport sector looks with interest to hydrogen propulsion in both its forms, since heavy vehicles are most in need of extended autonomy.

In other cases, the choice is guided by purely pragmatic reasons. The industry is faced with the problem of an extensive fleet of machines with combustion engines that can hardly be renewed in the short term. This is especially true outside Europe, where the failure to ban thermal cars will make it necessary to continue to supply the market with traditional engines. The combustion of hydrogen thus becomes a potential tool to reconcile the needs of the local market with the extra-European one, offering each home the prospect of a convertible base heat engine for hydrogen fueling depending on the area. Not to be overlooked either the infrastructure problem, in need of important upgrades both in the case of the electricity grid and in the hydrogen distribution. However, the supply of the latter in perspective is easier, both in terms of reaching the most difficult areas and in terms of construction times. According to a Bosch study, 70% of the existing gas transport ducts in Italy would be ready to accommodate hydrogen mixtures.

The result is an extremely colorful picture, where the complexity of the problem and the diversification of needs cannot be answered in a single solution. Becomes the scenario of entirely battery-powered mobility is increasingly illusory, whose destiny appears rather to be flanked by alternative propulsions, including hydrogen. All this without ever losing the awareness that, net of the efforts of industry, the effective sustainability of mobility cannot transcend the conversion of the entire energy sector.