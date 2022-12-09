The leaders of France, Spain and Portugal will meet this Friday in parallel to the Euro-Mediterranean Summit to discuss the future of H2Med, formerly known as BarMar, the centerpiece of the so-called “green energy corridor” to help Europe overcome the energy crisis. . Despite its name, our analysis at the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA) leads us to believe that the H2Med is a disguised gas project with an uncertain future.

The H2Med aims to be a hydrogen transit route in the Mediterranean region promoted by France, Spain and Portugal, with the door open to the participation of Italy. The initial plan for the H2Med includes a pipeline connecting the industrial centers of Barcelona and Marseille.

After failing to reach an agreement on the MidCat pipeline proposal, the countries involved devised the H2Med to supposedly transport the green hydrogen produced in Spain and Portugal to France, ultimately. However, it has been suggested that the H2Med will begin service by transporting natural gas, not hydrogen, over this route. Thus, at least in its first phase, it will serve as a corridor for not-so-green energy to be sent from the Iberian Peninsula through France to the EU energy market in general, and to Germany in particular.

Above all, H2MED, like any effort to expand Europe’s extensive gas infrastructure, must be supported by future gas demand needs. That, or governments risk making a costly mistake, charging consumers additional cost on their energy bills for years. There is a tangible risk that this project falls into this category.

Germany has been a strong supporter of H2Med, but its gas consumption, affected by high prices and reduced gas supplies, has declined in recent months due to demand destruction, voluntary reductions and/or gas substitution. gas, an unusually mild climate and electrification measures such as the adoption of heat pumps. Even if demand in Germany were to pick up again in the short term, the quickest and cheapest option would be to take advantage of existing interconnections with Norway and the Netherlands, which are currently underused.

Looking ahead to 2030, when the H2Med is expected to come online, Europe’s gas demand should have dropped by 30% from current levels under the REPowerEU plan. Supporters argue that this project will begin its life as a green hydrogen pipeline as soon as possible, but retrofitting a pipeline for hydrogen is costly and complex.

If the H2Med is to transport green hydrogen, it should be built for that purpose. Even then, there are no guarantees that Spain and Portugal will have the excess renewable energy capacity needed to produce and export green hydrogen. There are also no guarantees that France will have the demand for green hydrogen when the H2Med is ready to transport it.

Even as a green hydrogen pipeline, H2Med will face uncertain demand issues. A Bloomberg analysis suggests that most of the planned hydrogen export projects are still awaiting buyers. Spain made costly mistakes in the past by over-anticipating gas demand, and consumers have footed the bill for unnecessary and underutilized infrastructure. There is a great risk that this will happen again with green hydrogen demand forecasts that may never materialize.

Last but not least, the cost and financing of this project are not clearly defined. The H2Med, unlike the MidCat, can apply for EU funding as a Project of Common Interest (PIC), provided it complies with the relevant regulations. If it ends up being a regulated project run by transmission system operators, energy consumers will once again be forced to foot the bill while companies cash in on the profits, as has been the case in Spain in recent years.

The H2Med is the latest in a series of energy infrastructure projects announced to make Europe more resilient to future energy crises and ensure security of supply across the continent. For the project to be justified, it must meet the realistic needs of Europe in the future.

The H2Med should not be built to transport natural gas, as there are unused infrastructure alternatives closer to where the main demand is, and because any additional projects risk becoming a stranded asset as gas demand will continue to decline. There is not enough visibility into the future demand and economics of green hydrogen to support the long-term role of H2Med as a hydrogen pipeline.

Allocating 3,000 million euros to the construction of the H2Med is an unnecessary use of public funds that will not alleviate the current gas crisis and, on the contrary, will further aggravate the costs for energy consumers. Leaders in France, Spain, Portugal and other concerned countries must prevent H2Med from becoming another failed project-turned-asset stranded and paid for by consumers like the MidCat.

Ana Maria Jaller-Makarewicz is an analyst of the energy sector at the Institute of Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA).

