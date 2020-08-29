The left-wing politician Gregor Gysi calls on his party to form an “alliance with the center” in order to make it possible to participate in government in the federal government. “In 2021 I see the possibility of a red-red-green alliance for the first time,” said the long-time parliamentary group leader and today’s foreign policy spokesman for the parliamentary group in an interview with Tagesspiegel.

Gysi no longer sees an insurmountable hurdle in foreign and defense policy for a new coalition after the next federal election – and is committed to Germany’s NATO obligations. “We are not calling for an exit,” he said.

He sees the greatest difficulties as regards the foreign missions of the Bundeswehr; the left has always spoken out against combat missions: “I don’t know of any mission that is really justified.”

The left-wing politician rejected a confession by the left that the GDR was an injustice state as a condition for a coalition. “It is completely undisputed that there was injustice ordered by the state in the GDR. But I do not call the GDR an injustice state. There are biographical reasons for this, ”Gysi emphasized.

“I can’t tell my parents that you fought the Nazis, but then you built the same thing. The Hessian attorney general Fritz Bauer, who promoted the Auschwitz trials, coined the term – for National Socialism, not for the GDR, which already existed back then. Dictatorships can also differ. “

From Gysi’s point of view, the corona crisis shows that there is a desire for security through more state. “Suddenly the self-employed people realized what an extremely difficult situation they were in. Suddenly the middle, including the middle class, realize that they are paying for everything, ”he said. “That means there might be a mood for change after all.” If it actually happens, he does not want to become Federal Minister.

He is generally no longer ready for a top position, as Gysi said – not even after the announced changes. After party leader Katja Kipping, her co-chairman Bernd Riexinger announced on Saturday that she would not run for office again.

The dual leadership was elected a good eight years ago in a situation when the party was about to split. After the announcement of the withdrawal, the left now has to reposition itself at the party congress from October 30th to November 1st.