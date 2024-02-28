Home page politics

From: Sarah El Sheimy

Press Split

Emmanuel Macron has not ruled out sending ground troops to Ukraine. Now he had to put up with criticism from many quarters.

Berlin – Gregor Gysi (Left Party) calls it “undiscussable” dpa According to French President Emmanuel Macron's statement that he does not want to rule out sending ground troops to Ukraine. The left-wing veteran found clear words: “French President Macron can obviously no longer be saved.” The sending of ground troops by NATO states to Ukraine is tantamount to a third world war.

Macron had caused a stir since Monday evening with his statement at the conclusion of a Ukraine aid conference in Paris. Within the states present there was “no consensus about officially sending ground troops,” quoted dpa the president. “But nothing can be ruled out in the dynamic. We will do whatever it takes to ensure that Russia does not win this war.”

Gregor Gysi (The Left) speaks during a press conference in the Karl Liebknecht House. © Annette Riedl/dpa

Chancellor Scholz also opposes Macron’s statement

The NATO gave AFP According to a spokesman, it has “no plans” for “combat troops” in Ukraine dpa confirmed. After all, the Russian government had warned about Macron's considerations. Sending ground troops is “absolutely not in the interests” of Western countries, said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. In France itself, the entire opposition spoke out against the president's statements.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) also rejected the French President's thoughts on sending soldiers during a visit to Freiburg dpa communicates. Scholz said that this agreement at the Ukraine meeting was “a very, very good and very important step forward” and that there was agreement among those present in this regard.

Greens demand Taurus delivery instead of ground troops

According to him, Germany's Defense Minister Boris Pistorius (SPD) is also ruling out the deployment of German soldiers on site dpa emphasized during a visit to Vienna. And the Greens also reject the French President's demands. From the parliamentary group's point of view, the necessary support for Ukraine includes supplying weapons systems such as Taurus to Ukraine in addition to ammunition, said the co-chair of the Bundestag parliamentary group, Britta Haßelmann, in Leipzig.

The parliamentary managing director of the Union parliamentary group, Thorsten Frei (CDU), agreed with this rbb info radio at. Germany has already delivered Taurus rockets to other countries without soldiers being deployed there. However, sending troops to Ukraine is not up for debate.

Klingbeil: “No soldiers directly or indirectly”

SPD party leader Lars Klingbeil has also ruled out sending German soldiers to Ukraine. “We take responsibility for ensuring that the war does not expand,” said Klingbeil on Tuesday dpa. This means that Germany “does not send any soldiers directly or indirectly” into the country Ukraine war send. Parliamentary group leader Rolf Mützenich agreed with Klingbeil: “Statesmanship does not consist in pithy words, but is shown in concrete support and at the same time in the ability to consider the risks of escalation that are inherent in every war.”

Politicians in other EU states have also taken the statements from Emmanuel Macron firmly rejected. Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk said loudly AFP, his country has no plans to send its troops to Ukraine. In this respect, Poland agrees with its neighboring country, the Czech Republic. Sending troops to Ukraine is also “not an issue” for Sweden’s Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson. The governments of Spain and Italy joined.

Tanks, drones, air defense: weapons for Ukraine View photo series

France's foreign minister corrects Macron's NATO statement

The Prime Minister of Slovakia Robert Fico had already made it clear before his departure for the Ukraine Supporters' Conference in Paris that the country would not send soldiers to Ukraine.

Great Britain was more cautious: there were “no plans for large-scale deployment.” However, a spokesman for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak pointed out the “small number of staff” who are already in the country and provide support in the medical field, for example.

France's Foreign Minister Stéphane Séjourné has the statements of his President adjusted a bit later. New options for support must be considered, said Séjourné on Tuesday in the French National Assembly. He particularly addressed cyber defense, the production of weapons in Ukraine and demining. “Some of these actions may require a presence on Ukrainian territory without reaching the belligerent threshold,” Séjourné said. (ses/dpa/AFP)