It is the favorite of many VIPs, but it is also liked by many ordinary people: it is GYROKINESIS®, in the collective imagination thought of as a gymnastics for dancers, in reality much more. The creator of the method? Juliu Horvarth, former dancer. “It mixes important disciplines in a harmonious way – he explains Susanna Castinotrainer of GYROKINESIS® in Aspria Harbor Club, Milan – and gives an uninterrupted flow of energy throughout the lesson ”. The lesson is divided into three phases and begins with self-massage and breathing exercises to awaken the body. “Low stools are used to sit on and perform bends, twists, various movements to mobilize the spine. We then move on to phase two: the body is fully involved, breathing takes on a primary role, the energy channels open up. And we are on the way to the third and final phase, which includes exercises on the ground to widen the spine and involve the lower and upper part of the body ”.