Despite backlash against their policies and implementations to prevent their users from sharing accounts. Netflix It continues to be one of the most popular streaming platforms among movie and series fans. Its catalog has excellent titles and well-known productions, including films such as Romewhich was brought to theaters at the same time it was broadcast on the service and which caused controversy at the Academy Awards.

But the amount of content available on Netflix It can be somewhat counterproductive at times. Because it’s easy to miss something when there’s so much available and there are some series that aren’t new but are buried in your catalogue. This is the type of series that, when discovered, turns out to be all gems and this is the case with ‘gypsy‘, a disturbing psychological thriller created for adults.

Created by Lisa Rubin and starring British actress Naomi Watts, Billy Crudup and Sophie Cookson. Netflix describe ‘gypsy‘ as a psychological thriller about a therapist who forms intimate and dangerous bonds with people close to her patients.

The series premiered in 2017 and continues to give people something to talk about. ‘gypsy‘ consists of only 10 episodes and is one of the most disturbing series you can find on Netflix. It has received rave reviews for both its story and Watts’ outstanding performance.

‘gypsy‘ is one of those proposals that is not in sight or recommended in the featured section but we challenge you to watch a couple of chapters to see if you can stop watching it.

Via: Netflix