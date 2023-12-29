Gypsy Rose Blanchardthe Missouri woman who convinced her boyfriend to kill her mother, was released on parole Thursday.

(Also read: Gypsy Rose, a young woman who killed her mother for forcing her to fake illnesses, will be free).

Blanchard, currently 32 years old, He spent 8 years in prison after pleading guilty in 2016 for the second-degree murder of his motherClauddine “Dee Dee” Blanchard in 2015.

The story captured national attention the moment it was revealed that Dee Dee Blanchard kept her daughter kidnapped. He made him believe that he suffered from various serious diseases, such as leukemia and muscular dystrophy.

Gypsy Blanchard, in reality, was always a person of good health, but her mother suffered Munchausen syndrome by proxy, That is, a psychological disorder in which people invent or exaggerate illnesses in their dependents to attract attention and obtain sympathy.

(Read on: Maine becomes the second state to expel Trump from Republican primaries.)

According to Los Angeles TimesWith the above, Dee Dee Blanchard managed to have charitable donations, a trip to Disney World and also a Habitat for Humanity house. Gypsy's mother He also managed to fool doctors, with ideas such as claiming that his daughter's medical records were lost in Hurricane Katrina.

Dee Dee's physical and emotional abuse towards Gypsy became more noticeable over time, until the young woman realized the truth about her health.

🇺🇸 8 years after convincing her boyfriend Nick to kill his abusive mother, #GypsyRose has been released. In 2015, Clauddine “Dee Dee” Blanchard was stabbed to death after keeping her daughter prisoner, forcing her to use a wheelchair and a feeding tube. pic.twitter.com/ahSteMnQQ3 — Luis Gabriel Velázquez (@soyluisgabriel1) December 29, 2023

With the help of her boyfriend, Nicholas Godejhon, Blanchard planned the murder of her mother. She convinced him to kill her and is currently serving a life sentence.

(We recommend: 'It's a miracle': he survived six days trapped in a van after a spectacular accident).

Gypsy Blanchard testified at trial that all she wanted was to get out of her mother's control, and her planning for the murder was part of that strategy. Over the years, Gypsy Rose Blanchard's story has been covered in documentaries, miniseries, and interviews.

INTERNATIONAL EDITORIAL