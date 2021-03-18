The Czech Republic will pay Roma women compensation for a forced operation to remove the uterus (sterilization). Writes about this Deutsche Welle with reference to the new bill.

Each victim will receive a payment of approximately 12 thousand euros. This bill was also put forward by a member of the Chamber of Deputies of Parliament and a member of the Action of Dissatisfied Citizens (ANO) party, Helena Valkova. According to her, the lower house of parliament quickly passed the bill: 77 out of 99 deputies voted for it.

“This gives me hope that the law can be passed before [парламентских] elections (to be held in October 2021 – approx. “Lenta.ru”) “, – emphasized Valkova. She believes that compensation should be paid as soon as possible, because many of the affected Roma women are now between 60 and 70 years old.

As Deutsche Welle recalled, in the period from the 1970s to the 1980s, thousands of Roma women living in the Czech Republic were forcibly sterilized. This happened even after the collapse of socialist Czechoslovakia.

In September 2020, the US migration services were accused of sterilizing Hispanics. Then it was argued that the migrant was sent to the gynecologist, who regularly opts for hysterectomy.

