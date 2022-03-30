Officially the Lazio Region has reduced taxes; in reality on balance it has increased them. With all due respect to the opposition of the Lega and Fratelli d’Italia who silently supported the new fiscal measures voted in the Stability Law, approved with 27 votes in favor and 11 against by the Regional Council.

Even more serious than the lightness with which the Council gave the green light to the 2022 sting desired by Nicola Zingaretti, is the behavior of the trade unions who even applauded.

Numbers don’t lie

But let’s get to the facts, or rather the numbers that do not lie: the Lazio Region has had to reshape the income brackets, which a national rule desired by the Draghi government has reduced from five to four, and in doing so has modified the additional regional income tax. It maintained the rate of 1.73%, (1.23, basic rate, plus 0.50 health rate), for the first income bracket up to 15 thousand euros and for all the others, 15-28 thousand, 28-50 thousand, over 50 thousand, applied the 1.60 increase, thus reaching 3.33%, which is the maximum allowed by national legislation.

Until last year, the maximum rate was provided only for incomes above 75,000 euros, while for the first bracket up to 15.00 euros the surcharge was equal to 1.73%, for that from 15,000 to 28,000 to 2.73 %, from 28,000 to 55,000 of 2.93% and from 55,000 to 75,000 of 3.23%.

Health, the commissioner ends, not the tax

Other than reducing the tax burden, we can see with the naked eye that it is a real increase in taxes. Not only that, the Zingaretti junta maintains the health tax, a rate of 5 per thousand, which after the end of the Health Commissioner and the elimination of the deficit could be canceled or at least lowered. An unfair tax, which all almost 3 million Lazio taxpayers pay, including the weaker classes.

This is why I found the support given to the maneuver by the union frankly paradoxical, so much so that the CGIL, through its own manifesto, believes it has achieved a great result for:

– the 1.6% block of the regional increase in personal income tax;

– confirmation of the ordinary rate of 1.73% for income up to 35 thousand euros;

– the provision of an energy bonus of three hundred euros for income between 35 thousand and 40 thousand euros;

– the provision for the non-application of the IRAP increase of 0.92% for some categories;

– the 5% reduction on the car tax, from 1 January 2023, for citizens and businesses who pay by the due dates:

In the Council, after a long discussion, the exclusion from the 1.60% increase was extended to incomes up to 50 thousand euros, if they meet the following requirements: three or more dependent children; one or more disabled children, people aged over seventy with disabilities. Exactly as it was in previous years. I would like to point out to the union that shouting for victory, for having blocked the increase at 1.6%, which brings the rate to 3.33%, is truly paradoxical, because that is the maximum limit allowed by law (art . 6 Law 68/2011). Without the constraint of the law, the Region would certainly have gone further, other than a victory for the union.

The bogus concessions that make the CGIL rejoice

As for the various tax breaks listed by the CGIL, let me point out that they are worth a total of 296 million, equal to the so-called tax cut fund. The health tax of 5 per thousand alone is worth 800 million euros a year, this means that the tax cut fund is just a red herring and the positive balance for the Region is about 500 million which go to burden on the shoulders of citizens.

I understand the difficulties of the commissioner who found himself dealing with a budget, “drugged” by the increase in taxes, which he did not build. In 2013, as soon as the Zingaretti junta took office, in the first economic maneuver the then councilor for the budget Sartore approved a rule that authorized the Region to access the government’s cash advances, equal to 10 billion euros provided for by Legislative Decree 35, and instead to present a savings and economic restructuring plan as a cover, he approved an increase in taxes which brought the rates from 1.73, in 2013, up to 3.33%, the maximum possible.

Not only that, but in the Amatrice earthquake a rule is introduced that allows the Lazio Region to suspend the amortization installments, for the return from the state loan, for the years from 2017 to 2022. This means that the next president of the Region will be to manage a budget in difficulty due to the current economic crisis, with maximum taxation, with a total debt of approximately 30 billion and with the amortization installment of the loan to be paid, in the autumn, equal to the amount of 250 million.

The center-right doesn’t even try to oppose

But if I understand the new councilor I cannot understand the center-right opposition to the Pisana. Not a single center-right councilor has presented an amendment in the council, I’m not saying to cancel the tax on health, but not even to lower it. It means that they agree with the Zingaretti junta in maintaining an unfair tax that the same law says can be lowered. In fact, paragraph 80 of Law 191 of 2009 says that the Regions, such as Lazio, which have a deficit below the revenue can reduce the increase until the expected deficit is covered.

Just look at the comparison with the other Regions to be clear that the additional Irpef of Lazio are the highest in Italy.