Croquettes have always been, are, and probably will be, the queens of the kitchen. It is very simple to chop everything finely, mix it with a bechamel, make balls, bread them and fry them. Not only is it simple: they are delicious and can be frozen to have them available whenever you want.

However, today we propose a new way to use the remains of one of those dinners that fills your refrigerator with containers, that stew from which you have left over a kilo of vegetables and a half of meat, lamb or suckling pig, the breast a little dried Christmas roast turkey that everyone looks askance at or the leftover smoked salmon and prawns from the appetizer: the gyoza. If you read this after the holidays, any leftovers will do: roasted chicken – with skin, which has a lot of flavor -; peas, pumpkin or wild asparagus; lettuce, tomato or carrots.

They don't have any mystery either: you chop all the ingredients very finely, you sauté them to evaporate a little of the excess water – if they have any -, you season them with soy sauce, and you assemble them. If you have any sauces lying around, like chicken juices, you can add them to the pan and reduce them; and you can also add pickles, or a few spices to give it the flavor you want: you set the limit.

To assemble them, the most comfortable thing is to use dough. gyoza frozen, they sell it prepared in any Asian supermarket -since you're going, you can get other interesting ingredients-; In case you don't have one nearby, we also leave you a recipe. Closing them is a bit tricky at first, but when you have a couple dozen you will have it in hand: this web method Serious Eats can help you a lot.

Time : 90 minutes Difficulty : The one about closing the gyozas at the beginning, but you get the hang of it quickly Ingredients For about 32 empanadas For the mass 300 g wheat flour

150 ml boiling water

a pinch of salt For the filling 500 g of cooked leftovers (meat, vegetables, legumes…)

mild oil

1 splash of soy sauce

White pepper (optional) Besides Anything to sauce: chili oil, hot sauce, Chinkiang black vinegar… Instructions 1. For the dough, mix the wheat and salt in a bowl. Add the boiling water and mix with a spatula, hydrating all the flour. Being careful not to burn yourself, transfer the dough to a surface and knead for seven minutes, until smooth and elastic. See also Video documenting the moment a plane crashed and the pilot escaped certain death 2. Cover the dough with a damp cloth and let it rest for an hour at room temperature. 3. Meanwhile, prepare the filling: chop all the leftovers finely and add them to a frying pan with a little oil over medium-high heat. Sauté for a few minutes, until everything is hot and poached. Add sauce or juice if the filling has it, soy sauce and white pepper. Mix and cook until the sauce has completely integrated with the filling. 4. Transfer it to a bowl and mash with a saucepan or any utensil until the fibers of the meat have frayed, the vegetables have been crushed a little and a filling has formed that sticks when picked up with a spoon. 5. Cut the dough into two pieces and shape them into churros with a diameter of two centimeters. Wrap the churros and let them rest for 20 minutes. 6. Cut a churro into 16 pieces of equal size. Place one of the pieces with the cut side facing up and flatten it with the palm of your hand. With a rolling pin, stretch the dough from the outside in, turning the disk little by little and giving it a circular shape. See also Ukraine-Russia, Lukashenko: "War at a stalemate, Zelensky and Putin must negotiate" 7. When it measures 10 centimeters in diameter, place a teaspoon of filling in the center. Close it following the method in the video that we shared above. 8. Repeat with the rest of the pieces and with the other churro: once formed, if they are made with fresh dough the gyozas can be frozen. 9. To cook them: in a non-stick frying pan with a little oil, place the gyozas and fry over medium-high heat for two minutes, or until golden brown. 10. Pour a splash of cold water into the pan and cover it immediately. Lower the heat to medium-low and let them steam for five minutes. Serve, if you like, with chili oil, hot sauce, vinegar…

