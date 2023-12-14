Of Chiara Bidoli

At the National Congress of the Italian Society of Gynecology and Obstetrics which this year has the One health model as its central theme, new treatments will be presented to prevent and treat female tumors and treat endometriosis and uterine fibroids

The 98th National Congress of the Italian Society of Gynecology and Obstetrics is underway and will bring together the entire Italian gynecology and obstetrics profession in Milan until 16 December.

This year's leitmotif is women's health connected to that of the planet It is closely linked to the future of the next generations, both for its reproductive role and for the development of positive models for the entire society. The woman is more than ever at the center of the congress and of the attention of us gynecologists who are the only doctors to follow her in all phases of life and for this we have a great responsibility – she says Nicola Colacurci president of the Italian Society of Gynecology and Obstetrics (SIGO) —. It is important that gynecologists dedicate time to listening to you to intercept any problems early and can then best support you in your choices. Among the topics covered, ample space will be given to ppregnancy-aware planning

at the contraceptionbut also to prevention and treatment of female tumors with the most advanced biological and surgical techniquesat the menopauseat pelvic floor pathologies.

Gynecologists also have a role in birth support, which also passes through awareness of the limits and fragility of fertility. tragic when we forty-year-olds come to us looking for our first child and discover, unaware, the limits of nature. It's one thing to know how things are and consciously decide not to have children or to postpone the choice, it's another to have no idea how fertility works and this, if discovered late, can put couples in crisis and ruin their lives, explains Colacurci .

The Congress told by the 4 presidents This year's leitmotif is women's health on which the future of the next generations and also called into question the role of healthcare workers which has an impact on the future of our planet. The underlying theme is women's health as a tool for improving the future of the next generations, both through its reproductive role and with respect to the effects of epigenetics on the health of the unborn child – he explains Irene Cetin director of Obstetrics at the Mangiagalli Clinic of the Milan Polyclinic And full professor of Gynecology at the University of Milan —. Everything that revolves around the pregnant woman, from nutrition, to the external environment, to lifestyle, to the presence or absence of stress, have an effect on the expression of genes during the conceptional period, during the very first stages of development of the gametes, to then strongly influence the development of the embryo and then, progressively, of the child in the first years of life. We all have a genetic heritage that we receive from our parents but our genes do not always express themselves, the fact that they are “on” or “off” depends on many external factors, on epigenetic mechanisms. This is a new science that is studied by many specialists and we gynecologists must hold ourselves responsible not only for the health of the pregnant woman, but also for that of the individual who will be born. See also Covid and Arturo variant, conjunctivitis symptoms in children: what the experts say

During the Congress, particular attention will be given to the themes of energetic and ecological sustainability of healthcare systems. It is necessary for health workers to become aware of their role in this important task of protecting the environment. Healthcare systems pollute a lot, they are responsible for 5% of Co2 emissions, to which is added the fundamental role of healthcare workers who have an active role in protecting the environment, thanks to the practices in use regarding separate waste collection, the reduction of medical waste, the use of multi-purpose materials instead of single-use ones, the reduction of the most polluting anesthetic gases and above all the choice of appropriate treatments. We know that 20/30% of the healthcare offering is made up of inappropriate and unnecessary care, a change of pace is needed, he comments Silvia Von Wunster, director of Obstetrics and Gynecology Alzano Lombardo Hospital ASST Bergamo Est, Regional Secretary AOGOI Lombardy.

During the works the new therapies to treat endometriosis and uterine fibroids which are a very common benign disease. Uterine fibroids affect more than 20% of women and, by the age of 50, can reach up to 70%. I'm there for new therapies that will allow us to reduce the number of surgical interventionsi, thanks to long-term conservative medical care. In particular for endometriosis, a disease that affects between 5 and 10% of the world's population of childbearing age, and in Italy 3 million women, and which presents with painful symptoms that sometimes have a devastating impact on the quality of life, the new approach will allow the disease to be recognized earlier, significantly shortening diagnosis times, with effective medical therapies capable of avoiding surgical interventions, explains Michele Vignali, director of the UOC Obstetrics and Gynecology PO Macedonio Melloni – ASST Fatebenefratelli Sacco and director of the School of Specialization in Obstetrics and Gynecology – UniMI.

A large in-depth space will be dedicated to telemedicine which has an important role in making the National Health System more sustainable. Telemedicine does not represent a separate medical specialty, but a tool that can be used to extend traditional practice beyond the usual physical spaces – he explains Antonio Pellegrino, director of the Technological Innovation and Robotic Surgery department, director of the Obstetrics and Gynecology Unit of the Alessandro Manzoni Hospital ASST Lecco—. We find ourselves in a particular historical condition in which the sustainability of the NHS is not a foregone conclusion; in fact, demographic conditions have changed, social changes, epidemiological changes and the growing costs of innovations are putting the sustainability of our public health system at risk. the health system as a whole is called upon to make strategic, innovative choices that we know how to meet the challenges. Telemedicine and remote healthcare have grown significantly in the last year, significantly accelerating not only general awareness of a subject that is still little considered but also its technological and legislative development. Never before have we heard of telemedicine more than in the last year, not only among professionals, but also among decision makers at central level, how telemedicine can represent one of the fundamental levers for redesigning local healthcare and allowing people to make their homes of patients the main place of care. See also retreAT, Pompilio: "Way to formulate proposals on advanced therapies to be sent to the legislator"

The challenges in Italy Among the main challenges to improve patient care and the work of gynecologists is strengthening of the territory. This conference talks about the future, about the health of the planet and also makes us reflect on our Healthcare Services and their impact on the environment. The literature shows us that local services are less polluting than hospitals and, therefore, Strengthening local structures also means making a significant contribution to environmental sustainability. An important reflection that goes hand in hand with ministerial decree 77 which focuses on the strengthening of local services which, as the pandemic has taught us, are fundamental. When they are solid, the entire healthcare system benefits, which we look at with great attention because it is a value to be protected but we must be more aware, as healthcare professionals, of our role in defending the planet, he says Valeria Dubini, president of the Territorial Gynecologists Association (AGITE).

Among the priorities linked to the profession of gynecologists is that of reducing legal interventions on their daily work. It's necessary alleviate medico-legal pressures that we as doctors undergo, and an emergency – he comments Antonio Chiantera president of the Association of Italian Hospital Obstetricians and Gynecologists (AOGOI) —. 98% of the thought processes against a gynecologist end with his acquittal. This trend, however, in addition to creating an enormous and useless workload in criminal courts, does not give serenity to professionals and justifies the birth and development of defensive medicine, while it would be necessary to restore serenity to gynecological colleagues who work in emergency rooms and Delivery rooms. For this reason, like Aogoi, we have decided to establish a legal office to provide support to gynecologists who should suffer adverse events.

With respect to specialist doctors in training This year we have done a project called “Endo Train” thanks to which Italian specialists are taking the European certification for laparoscopic surgery, and I am proud to say that we are the first in Europe for participation. Still on the topic of training we have done a series of training videos dedicated to emergencies in the delivery room which are very beautiful and usable and, as the Association of University Gynecologists, we are preparing guidelines for high-risk pregnancy, he says Giovanni Scambia president of the Association of Italian University Gynecologists (AGUI) and director of Oncological Gynecology of the Agostino Gemelli University Hospital From Rome. See also How Does IPL Work?

The activities of our gynecologists around the world During the inaugural ceremony there will be testimony from Enrico Ferrazzi, gynecologist and full professor of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, who is serving as a doctor in the humanitarian mission of the Rava Foundation on board the Vulcano Hospital Ship near Gaza and who testifies to the commitment of Italian gynecologists in protecting women's health in the poorest countries and in war where women and children are often the main victims. It was significant to share, within an institutional context, the emotions of our colleague on the hospital ship in Gaza. As Sigo we are very happy to concretely support various projects in extremely poor countries, where there are often wars. Our work consists in concretely supporting local doctors to treat women, often victims of violence, and help them give birth while protecting their health and that of their children. With Doctors with Africa CUAMM, for example, we support women in sub-Saharan Africa, giving our trainees the opportunity to have a training experience in a corner of the world where the right to give birth is far from guaranteed, concludes Colacurci.

Alongside gynecologists, in many projects, there are neonatologists to support women who have to give birth. We are living in a period of war and we continue to witness, helplessly, humanitarian tragedies that should never affect women, children, newborns and above all the most fragile – he says Luigi Orfeo, President of the Italian Society of Neonatology (SIN) —. Many SIN neonatologists, through well-known NGOs such as CUAM, Emergency or Medicus Mundi of Brescia and the Neonatal Care Study Group in Countries with Limited Resources, are working in the field in the West African area, such as Burkina Faso or the Central Republic in Africa, in Somalia, Ethiopia and in many other low-resource areas, in hospitals that have become somewhat of a reference for Neonatology for those countries. In these missions it would be important to cooperate with gynecologists, carrying out joint missions between neonatologists and gynecologists and this could really make a difference in the acquisition of skills and increasingly advanced levels of care in these countries in great difficulty.

