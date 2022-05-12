“There is a big problem in communicating with young people if today the desire for pregnancy is only pushed by the over 40s. And then there is the question of cryopreservation of oocytes, the social freezing, the cryopreservation of oocytes, of which little is said but which is proposed by some multinationals to employees to postpone the pregnancy. I find it absurd. But can we imagine a society with only mothers over 40? “This is the alarm raised by Nicola Colacurcipresident of the Italian Society of Gynecology and Obstetrics (Sigo), during the session ‘It can be done: health’ with the intent of the General States of the birth rate in Rome.

“We must not be scandalized by the maternal-infant deaths – he continues – because it is not only the fault of the gynecologists, who then end up on the front page if there is a problem during childbirth”.