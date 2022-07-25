The hospital calls on donor children and their parents to contact the information line. This is also important because Beek was a carrier of a rare hereditary condition. The disease involved has not been disclosed. The fathered children have been notified. They may have contracted the condition, or they may pass it on to their own children.
The Alrijne hospital previously thought that Beek had stopped fertility treatments in 1986. At the beginning of July, Alrijne reported that he continued at least until 1990. On Monday, the hospital stated in a press release that the gynecologist had a fertility practice at the Elisabeth from 1973 to 1998, which again calls for possible donor children to come forward.
