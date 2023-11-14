Coagulation diseaseTwo to five women in the Netherlands develop thrombosis every day when using the contraceptive pill. One of them is Manon Strijland (25) from Leersum. She didn’t know she had a bleeding disorder. Now she wants to warn other women: ‘Read the leaflet carefully.’ And be well informed if you are going to use the pill, a doctor from UMC Utrecht advises: “I think users should know this, so that they are aware if there are signs of thrombosis.”