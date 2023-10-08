SM-Clinic obstetrician-gynecologist Victoria Fisyuk spoke about the importance of sex in old age in a conversation with Moslenta. She noted that people over the age of 60-70 can be sexually active.

“As a rule, at this age problems turn out to be not so serious, attitudes towards them change, life takes on a calmer and more measured character. And it’s very right when all this is replaced by tender sexual relationships,” she noted.

According to her, regardless of age, sex provokes a powerful release of happiness hormones, which improve mood, metabolism, and blood circulation. At the same time, it is important to observe moderation, the doctor warned: excess physical activity can overload the cardiovascular system, especially in men.

“If we talk about the female body, sex has a beneficial effect on all organs and systems: blood pressure and blood sugar levels decrease, stressful situations are easier to bear,” the gynecologist added.

In case of decreased libido and loss of interest in sex, Fisyuk recommended contacting a specialist.

