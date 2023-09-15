France.- A gynecologist from France generated debate on social networks by refusing to serve a trans womanwho was interested in undergoing a series of medical studies.

The events occurred in the city of Pau and were reported in the local media in France, since the patient’s testimony mentions that the specialist had refused to examine her, arguing that the gynecologist was busy caring for “real women”.

This transcended social networks, where Internet users shared their opinion on the controversial topic.

The trans woman, who preferred to keep her identity hiddenexplained that when he went to a medical consultation, he was denied care saying:

“Sir, I am a gynecologist and I take care of real women”the gynecologist told him.

The specialist explained to the patient that he was not qualified to treat men:

“You have specialized and very competent services that take care of men like you,” the gynecologist mentioned to the woman, who revealed that in the office they asked her to warn other trans women so that they would not undergo studies there.

The woman reported having been a victim of discrimination and evidenced in a negative review on the gynecologist’s office website.

The gynecologist refused to treat the trans woman / Photo: Pixabay

“I was in shock, it was the first time I had suffered an episode of transphobia, it was very violent“.

The doctor responded to the woman, adding that he does not have the skills to treat men, but his response was severely criticized.

The gynecologist responded that he does not have the knowledge to treat a man / Photo: Networks

“I have no skills to take care of men, even if they have shaved their beard. and they come to tell my secretary that they have become women.

The doctor was interviewed by a radio station, where he declared himself “unable” to examine a trans woman.

The case generated controversy on social networks / Photo: Pixabay

“Scientifically, a man is a man, a woman is a woman. Even if she considers herself a woman, I believe she is a man.”

The homophobic SOS organization described the gynecologist’s comments as “transphobic and discriminatory.”

“Transphobia is a reality and has serious consequences, particularly in access to health.” The NGO, Stop Homophobie, will advise the patient to file a complaint for discrimination against the gynecologist.

