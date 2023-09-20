Home page World

From: Bjarne Kommnick

A woman is rejected by the doctor. The reason: Trans women are not treated in practice. A controversial discussion follows.

Pau – A trans woman from Pau in the Nouvelle-Aquitaine region of France wanted to make an appointment with a gynecologist. Appointments can still be booked online. But when she arrived at the doctor’s office and explained to a doctor’s assistant that she was currently in the process of undergoing gender reassignment surgery, she was sent home. This was reported by the French newspaper Le Figaro.

Trans woman is rejected by a gynecologist – “Doctor refused to treat her”

When the rejected patient and her partner were informed of this, they both described the practice as “transphobic”. A review of the encounter also followed on Google. The trans woman’s friend wrote: “It was the first appointment for my trans partner. The doctor refused to treat her and the secretary coldly turned us away.” The couple is also planning to file a criminal complaint against the doctor from Pau.

“I take care of real women” – gynecologist reacts to allegations online with drastic words

The doctor in question didn’t want to let this go. His response to the allegations in the Google review was extremely controversial.

“Dear Sir, I am a gynecologist and I take care of real women,” he replied: “I am not authorized to treat men, even if they have shaved their beards and tell my secretary that they have become women. They have specialized services available to treat men like them. Thank you for informing trans people never to come to my office.”

Trans woman rejected by gynecologist – anger from the LGTBQ scene

This caused a real shitstorm from the French LGBTQ scene on social media. The organization SOS Homophobia wrote on Twitter: “We denounce the transphobic and discriminatory statements made by gynecologist Victor Acharian in Pau.” Recently, a case in Pforzheim also caused a controversial debate in which a trans woman was not allowed to use a women’s toilet. The so-called self-determination law now applies in Germany.

The group Escape Santé Trans, which is active on behalf of the health of trans people, also wrote after the incident: “Gynecologists should treat trans women even if they have not had genital-altering surgery or hormone treatment,” even if the doctor in question is not an expert the area.

Doctor apologizes for tone towards trans woman who was rejected in practice

In the meantime, the doctor from Pau spoke again about the topic in an interview on public radio. In it he apologized for his tone, which he himself would find inappropriate: “I reacted excessively out of anger because I felt unjustifiedly attacked. If I have offended or hurt the transgender community, I apologize,” said Acharian.

Nevertheless, he sticks to his decision. In an interview with Le Figaro He explained: “Should I have met this person, charged him 80 euros for the consultation and then said: ‘I am completely incompetent in this area and cannot help you?’ Is that what she wanted?”