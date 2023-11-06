What happened on your honeymoon in a hotel room in Dubai? A gynecologist from Lower Saxony is accused of mutilating his wife with scissors during the trip. More than four years after the alleged crime and two years after the indictment, the trial against the 54-year-old man begins on Monday at the Braunschweig regional court.

According to the indictment, in April 2019 the doctor wanted to have sexual intercourse with his bride. Because that didn’t work, he removed a piece of the hymen with scissors. The gynecologist is said to have carried out the procedure without any anesthesia. According to the prosecution, the woman suffered severe pain and lost a lot of blood.

Up to ten years in prison for grievous bodily harm

The then 31-year-old woman endured the crime out of fear of a threatened divorce and the associated cultural ostracism, as the public prosecutor announced shortly after the case became known. Both spouses are Germans with a migration background.

The public prosecutor’s office accuses the doctor of female genital mutilation and grievous bodily harm. Before the start of the hearing, the court indicated that the criminal chamber in its current composition sees sufficient suspicion in relation to dangerous bodily harm, but no longer regarding the alleged genital mutilation.

According to the public prosecutor’s office, when the case became known two years ago, the doctor exercised his right to remain silent. The presumption of innocence applies until a final conviction is made. According to information from the public prosecutor’s office at the time, the man continued to work in his job.

The Lower Saxony Association for the Granting of Approval (NiZzA) would be responsible for a possible decision to revoke the medical professional license. A spokeswoman for this authority confirmed at the time that such a case was known there. As a rule, however, the outcome of criminal proceedings is first awaited.

Depending on how the case is assessed legally, the doctor could face up to ten years in prison for grievous bodily harm. The law provides for a prison sentence of not less than one year for female genital mutilation. Six days of negotiations are planned for the trial. A verdict could come at the end of November.