Contraction inducers refuse, do not cooperate when the gynecologist suggests placing an electrode on the baby's head, and more and more women think that a hat to keep the little one warm after delivery is also nonsense. Gynecologist Mieke Kerkhof experiences this more often than she would like these days. “I don't understand why patients sometimes listen more to lay people.”

#Gynecologist #fed #39nonsense39 #influencers #39Waiting #wrong39