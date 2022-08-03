Only regular examinations will help to detect cancer of the cervix and uterine body at an early stage. The gynecologist-endocrinologist, specialist in miscarriage Olga Kaplina told about this on Wednesday, August 3.

The specialist also named a list of tests that need to be taken during a trip to the doctor.

According to the doctor, over the past 10 years, mortality from cervical cancer has increased one and a half times. She noted that every third case of the disease is diagnosed late, at stages III-IV, since cervical cancer is practically not accompanied by symptoms, which makes diagnosis difficult.

“As for cancer of the body of the uterus, in 72% of patients it is diagnosed at stage I of the disease. The high treatment success rates are easy to explain. If there is a violation of the menstrual cycle or the appearance of vaginal bleeding during menopause (these are the symptoms that are typical for cancer of the uterine body), women immediately go to the doctor, ”Kaplina said in an interview with Lenta.ru.

With early detection of oncopathology, treatment is successful in almost 100% of cases.

The gynecologist emphasized that every two years it is necessary to do a PAP test (a smear for cytology) and once every five years an HPV test (check for the presence of oncogenic strains of the human papillomavirus).

With the help of the first analysis, it is possible to assess the condition of the cervix and in the early stages to identify changes leading to neoplasms. She recalled that it is necessary to conduct a PAP test regularly from the moment of the onset of sexual activity (or from the age of 21) and up to 65 years.

Cancer can be beaten in the early stages with the help of modern medicine, but in the later stages it is almost impossible to do so, she concluded.

