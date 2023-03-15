A mapping of hospitals with i Pink stickers that offer courses and services in the field of gynecological oncology on the national territory, in order to support women with ovarian or endometrial cancer, identifying the structures that stand out for their high specialization, multidisciplinarity of care and the ability to offer ‘human’ and personalized assistance. It was the one who made it Onda Foundation, National Observatory on women’s health and gender, who presented it today in Rome to the Senate. The list of the 40 identified centers can be consulted online on the Onda website.

The mapping ‘Gynecological Oncology courses tailored for women‘, with the unconditional contribution of Gsk – explains a note – wants to respond with a concrete act to the specific needs of women affected by these tumors, to the traumatic impact and disorientation often linked to the diagnosis, to the profound need for a complete and clear understanding handled by doctors and healthcare facilities, as also emerged from a survey illustrated during the event. Ovarian cancer affects one in 82 women in their lifetime, recalls Onda; it is a tumor that escapes early diagnosis and has often already given metastases when diagnosed. Endometrial tumors represent almost all tumors affecting the body of the uterus, and are in fifth place by frequency among the most frequently diagnosed tumors in women (5% of all tumor diagnoses in females), with approximately 8,700 new cases a year in Italy.

130 hospitals nationwide have joined the initiative, by submitting your application through a specific online questionnaire consisting of 28 questions aimed at evaluating different types of services that are important for ensuring good management of women with ovarian and endometrial cancer (multidisciplinary care, psycho-oncological support, among examples). The assignment of the recognition took place by a special Advisory Board which validated the candidatures and the results, precisely identifying 40 women-friendly hospitals. The project was sponsored by aBRCAdabra, Acto Italia – Alliance against ovarian cancer Ets, Agui – Association of Italian university gynecologists, Aogoi – Association of Italian hospital obstetrician-gynecologists, Iris Roma – XleDonne XLaVita onlus, Loto OdV, Sigo – Italian society of gynecology and obstetrics, Siog – Italian Society of Gynecological Oncology, MaNgo – Mario Negri gynecologic oncology, Mito – Multicenter italian trials in ovarian cancer.

“A disease that radically changes the scenario and the life prospects of the patients, experienced as a monstrous invader, and which activates extreme defense mechanisms such as denial, in an attempt to distance the ‘evil’ from itself and prepare to fight to defeat it. This is the first aspect that emerges from our survey – he reports Francesca Merzagora, president of the Onda Foundation – The presence of metastases already at the outset is a ‘trauma within a trauma’, so distressing that in some cases it is somehow ignored, removed, in many others it activates feelings of guilt for the lack of prevention. Faced with this impact, women often feel deprived of a path that reassures them, that gives them detailed information on the possibilities of treatment, that activates a full acceptance. Here, the goal of our mapping work is to help these women orient themselves in an already difficult path, with all the tools available to better face their condition”.

The survey carried out by the Onda Foundation in collaboration with Elma Research reconstructs the patients’ patient journey, the experience and the impact of the disease, the therapy experience, noting their unmet needs, with a focus on the services and activities to be implemented to better support them in their daily lives. In the stories of many patients, especially if with ovarian cancer – reports the note – some critical points emerge: a poorly coordinated care entrusted to ‘random’, extemporaneous and subjective factors; problematic waiting times for diagnostic insights; frequent requests to repeat exams already taken; prescription of more complex tests that require long times, which lead patients to go to the private sector to resolve them more quickly, or to go to structures in other provinces/regions. A need for guidance in the face of diagnosis stands out: knowing the specialized centres, those close to home, being able to be included as soon as possible in a clear and defined ‘therapeutic protocol’, well explained to the patient. There is a need for a global, multidisciplinary management, with clear and shared therapeutic objectives that make them feel welcomed, protected and cared for.

“In the field of gynecological oncology, thanks to research, we have increasingly innovative diagnostic methods and treatment pathways available – he assures Maria Domenica Castellone, vice president of the Senate – but the territorial gap remains and therefore the priority objective remains to implement every initiative aimed at reducing, until it is completely eliminated, the gap caused by the disparity in the approach to the treatment of cancer pathologies”.

“Reference centres, local medicine and multidisciplinarity: these are the three keywords of the patient journey – he says Roberto Angioli, president of Siog – To ensure effective patient management, capable of overcoming organizational criticalities, it is necessary to design the entire path that harmoniously integrates the individual phases of the care process, from access to diagnosis, to treatments, to follow-up -up of the cancer patient, without forgetting the importance that palliative care has in this ‘journey'”.

“The main need is that of well-being – he points out Nicoletta Cerana, president of Acto onlus – which does not only mean the absence of disease, but above all physical-psychological-social quality of life, because for a woman there is much more than the disease: family, children, relationships, work, one’s appearance. To respond to quality of life needs, it is necessary to treat not only the disease, but also the person. Because those living with cancer don’t just want to live longer, they also want to live better.”