In a society where the cult of the body has evolved to unhealthy levels, anyone can feel insecure in a gym. Prying eyes, modesty when doing some bodybuilding exercise or even anxiety about starting a workout. Who hasn’t felt like this at some point? These human emotions come together in a new notion dubbed on social media as gymtimidation which brings to light a feeling that is very familiar.

In a research published by The New York Times, A study of 2,000 Americans found that more than half of them experience some form of anxiety when joining a gym. In addition, 1 in 10 people (10%) feel that their mental health prevents them from exercising. These are alarming figures that only reveal an unknown reality that can sometimes be harmful to mental health.

You only have to browse social media a little to realize that going to the gym can become a problem for many. “Nobody talks about the enormous willpower you need to start going to the gym on your own without knowing almost anything, you have to swallow the shame,” A user regrets. Other, dream of getting rid of blush in order to get strong.

Feeling intimidated in a gym can be related to several psychological, social and biological factors. Luis Antón, psychologist at IPSIA Psychology, confirms a reality that many disagree with: the opinion of others has a profound influence on how we see and treat ourselves. “This need for social approval and the fear of disapproval can generate feelings of vulnerability and anxiety. In gyms, where physical appearance and performance are highly visible, these concerns are amplified,” she comments in conversation with EL PAÍS. Thus, gyms become a space where self-consciousness and social comparison increase and “the perception of feeling observed and evaluated can activate emotional responses such as anxiety.”

All of the strategies she follows in her practice help to eradicate irrational fear and gain confidence to attend the gym regularly, which is ultimately the result she is looking for. First, she recommends “progressive exposure, where the individual begins by facing less threatening situations in the gym and gradually exposes themselves to more challenging scenarios.” In addition, she says that setting realistic goals and celebrating small achievements can be especially beneficial. Another technique she claims works in her practice is cognitive restructuring, which involves “identifying and challenging unpleasant or distorted thoughts about the gym and learning to model them with more realistic thoughts.”

The professional believes that the key lies in creating an environment that facilitates the behaviour of going to the gym. “This can include actions such as preparing gym clothes the night before, establishing a fixed routine or starting with small, easy-to-achieve steps, such as going to the gym for just 20 minutes initially.”

But this physical insecurity does not affect men and women in the same way. Several studies suggest that women may be more likely to experience anxiety related to going to the gym compared to men. A study published in the Journal of Health Psychology confirms that women report higher levels of social anxiety due to feeling obliged to meet certain aesthetic ideals. That is, they may feel more judged for their physical appearance compared to men. Still, Antón warns that it is important to recognize that men can also experience high levels of anxiety in the gym, pressured to meet certain standards of masculinity and performance ―but admits that “women seem to be more susceptible to this anxiety”―.

A study by ‘Puregym’ reveals that 67% of women are afraid of the gym and 25% say they feel intimidated. Westend61 (Getty Images)

Another study by the British company Puregym confirms that 67% of women are afraid of the gym, and 25% of those who play sports say they feel intimidated. This data demonstrates why there are more and more sports facilities that are only suitable for women. An example is StrongerWomen, in London, The first sports space “for all women without exception.” This gym is a pioneer in Great Britain. “Many women are afraid of the gym, especially the weight training area,” she begins her speech in a video report by the British media The News Movement, published in X. “It is clear that this is not the way to solve anything. Or it shouldn’t be. Unfortunately, at the moment it is.”

Antón is not the only professional who considers therapy essential to overcome anxiety. “It is a mental trap,” says Laia Garrigos, also a therapist in Amsterdam (Holland), who explains that after a period of physical inactivity, the gym can become a hostile place for anyone. “What does your mind do when you think about leaving your comfort zone? It warns you of all the dangers and makes you think twice,” she says. “I’m going to have a terrible time,” “everyone is going to notice how clumsy I am,” are the examples with which the therapist explains what we call self-boycott“These thoughts, these fears, are natural. Thoughts are just that, they come and go,” she recalls. She uses mantras in her practice: “A phrase that you can use when you find yourself in a situation of emotional vulnerability.”

Gonzalo Pérez is a personal trainer at the GoalTraining gym in Madrid and many of his clients have come to his facilities after feeling intimidated in other gyms. He designs his workouts while trying to demonstrate that leading a healthy lifestyle is the basis for achieving the best version of oneself. “Many times you want to go to the gym because you feel bad about yourself, you arrive, and it is the place where you feel most judged. You feel like they are looking at you indiscreetly, you don’t know how each machine works…”, he sums up.

To increase the motivation of his clients, the trainer says he has his own method. He takes data and measurements, teaches technique, digs to find the origin of the feeling of failure, but above all, he says that his magic potion is the treatment. “We train with people, and some are good friends, not clients. Normal people with real problems who are looking to disconnect from the stressful routine of everyday life.” In addition, he assumes that perseverance is key: “Failure is very common, annual registrations to only go 4-5 days in the whole year. It is a waste of money, and also not achieving what you had set out to do. Our average stay per client is more than a year, and we achieve that mainly because we are a great little family.”

María Jesús has found the idea of ​​linking gymnastics with feeling at home to be a perfect fit. She is one of Pérez’s clients, who speaks of how proud he is of her. “She has been with us for two years now, and she improves every day. She was looking to define her legs and was signed up to the gym for two years, going three days a week. She didn’t know what she had to do, she didn’t have a defined routine, nobody who could explain to her how to do it properly and that made her feel very unmotivated to run and ride a bike,” she recalls. Until she found Pérez and his training technique that clearly avoids intimidation and aims to make sport a habit. “We achieve this because we teach a lifestyle and a training structure that allows you to feel better, so in our centre, failure is not something that usually happens.”