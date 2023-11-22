Gyms | This ad from the city of Helsinki made gym owners angry: “It feels like a straight thorn”

The city of Helsinki is currently running an advertising campaign emphasizing the affordability of gyms and the fact that there are no membership fees. Gym owner Johanna Riihijärvi feels that the city’s actions distort competition.

Helsinki the city’s recent advertising campaign has angered entrepreneurs in the sports industry.

It’s about a campaign marketing the city’s gyms that started last week and has been seen, for example, on Facebook and Instagram.

According to the advertisements, it is “Helsinki’s most relaxed gym chain” with “no mandatory membership or joining fee”. In addition, the price of the gyms is attached to the ads, which is the cheapest with a season pass of 0.4 euros per day, or 12 euros per month.

In recent days, a number of players in the sports industry have taken a stand on the advertising campaign on X (formerly Twitter), who feel that the city’s actions are distorting the market.

One of them is the CEO of Kuntokeskus Liiku Johanna Riihijärvi, who said that he considered the competition to be unfair. Liiku has two gyms in Helsinki and new ones are opening soon.

Lake Riihijärvi tells HS that he is especially upset that the ad paid for with tax money seems to acknowledge the joining fees and mandatory membership for entrepreneurs.

“This feels like a direct thorn for entrepreneurs. Even the people got the feeling that they are acting unethically here, disrupting the market and starving the entrepreneurs,” he states.

According to Riihijärvi, he has also discussed the matter with other entrepreneurs in the sports industry, who share his thoughts.

“The general feeling is quite upset.”

According to Riihijärvi, the advertising campaign must also be placed in a wider context. According to him, the companies in the sports industry have been in discussions with the City of Helsinki for years about how the private sector could participate in the implementation of sports services and reducing immobility through, for example, service vouchers.

In the case of Helsinki, however, according to him, the matter has never moved in one direction or the other.

“In my opinion, the city should make use of the existing network and know-how of the private sector instead of using tax funds to build services that directly compete with the private sector,” states Riihijärvi.

Helsinki communication and marketing manager of the culture and leisure industry Essi Eranka says that he himself noticed the discussion on social media about the advertising campaign.

So far, Eranka has not directly received any contact regarding the matter, but says that he understands the perspective of the entrepreneurs. According to him, the city’s purpose is not to distort competition between gyms.

According to Eranga, the city strives to offer culture and leisure services to all Helsinki residents at the lowest possible threshold.

According to him, the advertising campaign, which is still running until Sunday, wanted to get people to return to gyms after the corona pandemic and reminds that the city also has affordable alternatives from different parts of Helsinki.

“We know that, for example, if you are less wealthy, an expensive gym membership can be an obstacle to exercise for some. Our goal is for as many people as possible to have the opportunity to exercise, regardless of the size of their purse,” says Eranka.

According to him, the campaign that has now sparked discussion is one among others, and in the same way, for example, swimming pools, exercise courses and other content are marketed to city dwellers.

“The goal is for the townspeople to know about our services. Often the problem is that we don’t know about them.”

Entrepreneur Johanna Riihijärvi says that she understands the good purpose behind the advertising campaign, but she would like the city to be more respectful and careful in its communications in the future towards entrepreneurs operating in the same field.

In addition, he hopes that the city will reconsider the possibility of implementing sports services in cooperation with the private sector.

“The city of Helsinki should now take a self-critical look at the marketing style it has chosen and think about whether this is completely correct,” he says.