There are so many gyms that are closing. After resisting during the pandemic, they raise the white flag for expensive bills

“It is a dramatic situation that is making more victims than the lockdowns at the beginning of the pandemic”. These are the words of Andrea Pambianchi, president of Ciwas (Italian Confederation of wellness and sports activities) as well as owner of gyms. “The expensive bills has acted on our sector in a double way: on the pockets of users they have today less spending power and therefore they give up the gym; and directly on structures with monstrous increases. To give a concrete example, in a well-known sports center equipped with 2 swimming pools, the bill went from an average of 50,000 euros to as much as 155,000 euros. In short, you pay three times as much as before”.

“Those who haven’t closed yet are so afraid of having to do it soon, due to this unsustainable situation. Those who have already left their business, on the other hand, also find themselves managing the difficult situation of subscriptions to be reimbursed “.

For some gyms that resist, very few according to Pambianchi, the closure of the competitors is what allows them to stay open. “Users of closed gyms move to nearby ones that remain open, increasing their income,” explains the president of Ciwas. “For many users, however, it means having to give up the gym. Let’s think of all those places where there are no alternative structures close to the closed ones. This means that many Italians are forced to give up an activity which, instead, we know is healthy with all the consequences associated with this renunciation”.

Swimming pools suffer the most from expensive bills, where there are no strategies or compromises that allow you to save on costs. “It is certainly not possible to lower the temperature of the water by a few degrees or reduce the switching on time of the heating systems”, explains Pambianchi. Ciwas, as well as other associations, has repeatedly appealed to the state.

In a single document he called for “extraordinary measures” such as incentives and wellness bonuses to be considered. “We also asked for the possibility of allowing the deduction of the subscription from taxes as with drugs – says Pambianchi – the sector would already be ready with the information system”.

They serve measures to help gyms survive in this dark time. Support during the pandemic had come from private initiatives such as that of the Italian company Fit primewhich manages programs of wellbeing for many Italian corporates such as ENI, Accenture, Luxottica and for many Italian SMEs providing wellness services to over 250,000 employees in Italy.

“Fitprime has managed to involve a portion of users that we have never been able to reach before,” explains Pambianchi. He did so by intercepting a previously unexpressed need: the willingness of companies to offer employees a sort of “welfare bonus”, instead of just the traditional meal ticket. A way to gain even more employee loyalty, as well as to promote their well-being and, consequently, also their productivity.

“There is great interest from companies in services that offer well-being to their employees,” he confirms Matthew MusaFitprime CEO. “We realized that the physical and mental well-being of its employees is good for the company and its productivity”, he adds.

