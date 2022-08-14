There they were, five gymnasts with arms folded. beaming. They had finished fourth in the team final of the European Championship on Saturday afternoon – a very fine achievement for the Netherlands. They were “super-satisfied” (Vera van Pol), it was “fantastic” (Tisha Volleman) and “super-beautiful” (Sanna Veerman).

Tisha Volleman (22) had felt it coming for the qualifications. It was familiar to be at a big tournament again. The light tension, the brief directions she gave to teammates, the fun together. “The atmosphere is very good. We rely on each other, and we are ready,” she said over the phone from Munich before qualifying.

The team feeling. Gymnastics association KNGU had announced in advance that the European Championship would mainly revolve around that. Achieving a performance “as a team” – that was more important than individual successes during this tournament.

Volleman longed to be able to gymnastics normally again, to be able to show what she trains so hard for. To have fun again. “Everything is now back to normal,” she said before the tournament. “Before the crisis, I had a great career. Then we all went into survival mode. I suffered a lot from that. Only now do I have the feeling that I can enjoy such a competition week.”

Shutting down the issues

For two years now, women’s gymnastics has been about almost nothing but abuse of power. About trainers who belittle, humiliate, sometimes mentally or physically abuse young girls. A voluminous research report was published about the culture of fear in gymnastics, the national top sports program was temporarily shut down in 2020, trainers were suspended by the gymnastics association.

Disciplinary cases are still pending at the Institute for Sports Law and recently a new documentary was shown on television (The Golden Light), in which former gymnasts tell horrific stories about abuse of power and humiliation by trainers in the gym.

Then imagine being a top gymnast now. Train every day for major tournaments. Tisha Volleman says that she herself has not had any bad experiences in the sport. Yet she also has to respond to it again and again. Also now, before and during this European Championship in Munich.

Annoying of course, that’s what all gymnasts think. They find it important that justice is done to the victims of the past, but also want their careers not to be harmed. Or at least they want to be able to ‘just’ gymnastics, at the highest level.

What doesn’t help is that there have also been problems within the team. There was a fight between Vera van Pol and Sanne Wevers, and it came out into the open. Wevers left the national selection and started her own professional team with her father Vincent Wevers. National champion Naomi Visser, team captain in Munich, also joins Wevers and for that reason leaves the national training center in Heerenveen. It is all extra sensitive, because the appeal against Vincent Wevers is still pending in a large case about transgressive behaviour. He was charged by twelve women, but was initially acquitted.

The gymnastics association has appointed a new national coach (Jeroen Jacobs) and technical director (Jeroen van Leeuwen) this year to calm all feelings. The creation of the ‘Wevers team’ came as a surprise to them. The European Championships were the first opportunity for them to show again what Dutch women’s gymnastics is capable of.

Top performance in Munich

Because ask the gymnasts themselves and they want nothing more than to close the annoying chapters. Vera van Pol said in Munich that she found it annoying that the issue with Sanne Wevers has escalated in public. It has hindered her preparation for the European Championships, she said. “It does something to you, not only as an athlete but also as a person,” Van Pol told news agency AP. “But I tried to focus on the European Championship and it worked out well. The team is separate from the conflict between Sanne and me.”

In the end, the gymnasts showed that new beginnings are possible – at least in a sporting sense. That they can reach a top level despite everything. The women performed at a high level, especially in the jump and bridge components. In the final, the team scored even better than in the qualifications and the Netherlands climbed a few places. The Netherlands kept France behind, and Belgium was also passed. Italy was unreachable and took the gold, Great Britain won silver, Germany bronze.

Tisha Volleman had already said before the European Championship that she wanted to show that gymnastics is “a wonderful sport”. “We have been powerless for a long time. But what has been has been. It is largely closed and I am sure it can be beautiful again in the future. During this European Championship already”.

So they turned out to be prophetic words. Tisha Volleman is proud of the achievements. She enjoyed it, she texts after the match. “A fantastic match and a madhouse with that audience.”

Also read: former gymnasts tell about disciplinary cases at the Institute for Sports Judiciary that do not lead to a conviction. “We have warned.”

