Gymnastics | “We cannot be on the side of war” – the Finnish team gymnasts accepted the cancellation of the World Cup trip

Instead of the World Championships, the team gymnasts will next focus on the World Cup in Italy.

from Helsinki Pakila Gymnasts’ team gymnastics group Gloria would have been one of the three teams that could have been sent from Finland to the Team Gymnastics World Championships. However, the trip to the World Cup will not take place.

The Finnish Gymnastics Federation decided that Finland will not send teams to the World Championships in Kazakhstan, because Russian and Belarusian teams will also participate in the Games. The union’s board made a decision on the matter on September 3.

Gloria’s captain Erika Luodon20, says the situation is unfortunate, but according to him, no other decision could have been made.

“Of course it’s a sad situation. However, the World Championships are the main competition of the season, for which we have been working for a year,” says Erika Luoto.

In itself, Luoto fully accepts the decision made by the Finnish Gymnastics Federation. According to Luoto, the entire team, its coaching and the club unanimously accepted the decision.

“It’s the only right solution, and a responsible decision.”

“We cannot be on the side of war. When Russia was accepted to the World Cup, Finland must react to it and not send teams to the World Cup.”

Gloria won bronze at the Spring European Championships and also bronze at last year’s World Championships.

International the team gymnastics federation allows the host country to decide for itself whether to allow Russian and Belarusian teams to participate in the competitions. Kazakhstan, which organizes the World Cup, has not sanctioned the Russian and Belarusian teams.

“I think it’s an unfair situation. We are against the war, and if the war continues, I think those countries should not be accepted for the competitions,” says Luoto.

With the cancellation of the World Cup trip, the last World Cup competition of the season is becoming the highlight of the Finnish teams. Gloria’s gymnastics group is leaving for Italy to compete in six weeks.

“Then we aim for the best possible performance there and train as hard as possible for that. It will be the main competition of the autumn season. After Italy, we will start making a new program.”

Usually, in connection with the final of the World Cup, the medals of the overall World Cup competition are distributed. This year, a decision has been made that the international umbrella organization will not keep statistics on competition points, and will not award prizes for the overall competition. Behind that decision is Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Dominating Captain of the European champion, Tampere Sisu Minetti Sanni Hartman, 19, is really saddened by missing the World Cup. The decision did not come as a complete surprise, as there had been rumors about canceling the race trip.

“I really would have liked to get there. The World Championships are always the most important race and the best event of the year.”

“As a team, we were unable to influence the matter. It was really sad to hear that the situation is like this.”

According to Hartman, all athletes on the team are equally saddened by the situation.

“Together we can motivate each other. I hope that next year we will make it to the Games and we can show even better skills there.”