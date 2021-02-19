Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata, which debuted with a draw as a visitor against Boca, receives Talleres de Córdoba, one of the leaders of Group B, at the start of the second round of the League Cup.

The game is played at the Juan Carmela Zerillo stadium, in La Plata, from 7.15pm, with the refereeing by Germán Delfino. Televisa Fox Sports Premium.

El Lobo, directed by the duo Leandro Martini and Mariano Messera, had a valuable premiere: 2-2 at La Bombonera. It could even have been a victory, but no: Colombian Edwin Cardona appeared with five minutes to go and established equality with a free kick.

Workshops, meanwhile, was one of four teams in Group B to start with a win and in his case it was against Patronato 1-0 with a goal from Carlos Auzqui, in his new role as center forward.

Gymnastics and Workshops met for the last time on December 28 for the Diego Maradona Cup and it was a 2-2 draw at 60 and 118, where El Mondongo, the most popular neighborhood tripero from La Plata.

Source: Télam

Probable formations

Gymnastics and Fencing La Plata: Nelson Insfrán or Rodrigo Rey; Marcelo Weigandt, Maximiliano Coronel, Germán Guiffrey and Matías Melluso; Harrinson Mancilla and Víctor Ayala or Johan Carbonero; Matías Miranda, Brahian Alemán and Eric Ramírez; Nicolás Contín. DT: Leandro Martini-Mariano Messera.

Cordoba workshops: Guido Herrera; Nahuel Tenaglia, Rafael Pérez, Piero Hincapié and Enzo Díaz; Federico Navarro and Juan Méndez; Franco Fragapane, Joel So Señora and Diego Valoyes; Carlos Auzqui. DT: Alexander Medina.