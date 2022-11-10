Gymnastics, Vanessa Ferrari: “It took me two years to get out of it”

New testimonials on the case of the alleged psychological violence to the detriment of athletes of the rhythmic gymnastics. After the accusations of the former blue butterflies, the story by the symbolic gymnast, the multi-medal winner, also arrives Vanessa Ferrariwhich also extends the scandal to gymnastics artistic. “I know these aspects perfectly – writes Vanessa on Instagram -, I have said it several times, like so many others I have experienced on my skin food problemsat the age of 19 years they sent me to a clinic in Verona and thanks to the support of experts and after a couple of years of experience I am managed to heal. So I invite anyone who suffers from it to get help “. That’s why when she heard about the gymnasts’ complaints “Not I am was surprised. At the dawn of 32 years, including 25 in gymnastics, I want to say that I have had many positive experiences but also many negative“.

Vanessa, – reports Corriere della Sera – repeated it often, he did “forerunner“. It is also thanks to its achievements and its problems that i methods of training are changed. She has never abandoned her coach (and national team coach) Enrico Casella, their relationship has evolved over the years and when she stops she will stay in work with him. “Then it’s up to the intelligence of the coach, some have not known over the years changeHe said a year ago. And today she reiterates: “Fortunately, during my career I have also experienced changes in my environment and I am sorry that there are still today places where these occur horrors“.

