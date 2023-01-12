Gymnastics | TikTok star Olivia Dunne captured the hearts of millions of boys – now fans caused chaos

Social media star, gymnast Olivia Dunne, 20, posted a stern message to her followers after the events that led to the chaos.

American gymnast Olivia “Livvy” Dunne20, has become a huge phenomenon in his home country.

Dunne has gained fame on TikTok, where 6.7 million pairs of eyes follow what he does. 2.8 million followers have also accumulated on Instagram.

Dunne, who publishes gymnastics videos and spectacular pictures of herself, has captured the hearts of many American boys. However, the enormous popularity has its downsides, which are highlighted by a Norwegian newspaper Nettavisen’s in a recent story.

Dunne’s fans showed up in droves as Dunne was cheering on her friends at a gymnastics competition in Salt Lake City pitting the universities of Louisiana and Utah against each other.

Many of the teenage boys present were not interested in the competition itself, but shouted Dunne’s first name loudly and waved posters with his name in the stands.

See also Reproduction "Maybe this is my model." Liisa Laukkanen froze her eggs, and in Silicon Valley most women in their thirties do so in the field of technology. Dunne took group photos with his fans.

The competition after the end, the situation escalated further as fans rushed out of the arena to catch even a glimpse of Dunne. They blocked the yard of the arena and disturbed other gymnasts.

“When we got to the car, a group of fans gathered around my daughter and her teammate. They started yelling at my daughter that she’s not Livvy, but she’s fine too. Then they asked for a picture together. The gang called my girl Livvy 2.0. They were rude and disrespectful,” Nettavisen said by Jennifer Hoffman who wrote on social media.

Hoffman’s daughter Jillian Hoffman was one of the participants in the competition.

After Jennifer Hoffman’s update, Livvy Dunne shared a stern message to her followers on social media.

“I appreciate and love your support, but if you come to an event, I hope you behave respectfully towards other athletes and gymnasts. We’re just doing our job there,” he wrote.

in Salt Lake City video footage was also shot of the organized competition, which later spread on social media. In one video, teenage boys chanted Dunne’s name non-stop.

“This is really scary, disturbing and petty. Shame on them (the fans),” New York Post says the former gymnast, current TV personality Samantha Peszek too verified.

