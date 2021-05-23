Gymnastics The video shows how Simone Biles made a dazzling leap as the first woman – “Because I can,” the star commented

The degree of difficulty defined for the Biles jump is considered low.

Scaffolding gymnast Simone Biles returned to the races for the first time since 2019 dazzlingly. Biles, 24, jumped the all-time first female gymnast in a two-volt Yurtchenko jump.

Biles has been practicing jumping for a while now. In February 2020, he uploaded a video to Twitter in which he made a jump in exercises on a foam pile.

Yurtchenko the gymnast enters the springboard through the hand volt and then jumps from the buck to the volt or half the volt. The difficulty is increased by making a volt with threads, but Biles makes another volt in the air.

The Washington Post addressed the difficulty of jumping after the training video. The volts are made backwards, so the speed must not be stopped. It increases the danger of a failed jump. In most cases, threads are added to the corresponding jumps.

According to The Washington Post, a member of the U.S. national team in 2012 McKayla Maroney practiced the jump, but the coach forbade him from trying it. A few male gymnasts are known to dominate Yurtchenko.

On Saturday, Biles brought a jump from practice to competitions. Biles competed for the first time since 2019. Biles remained upright but had to correct his slump a bit.

The Washington Post told Biles after the race that the maximum points for the jump are at the current difficulty odds of 16,600, which is not much more than Biles gets from his other jumps. The level of difficulty is considered too low. Biles scored 16,100 points in the jump.

The magazine asked Biles why he wanted to jump in the jump, even though there were nearly as many points available for easier performances.

“Because I can! And the jump will be named after me. I know that difficulty is not valued as we would like, but I can still do it. So why not showcase my talents and athleticism, ”Biles replied.