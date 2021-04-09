Gymnastics The rhythmic national team challenged the already high-level Israel, the Tokyo dream is alive

The Olympic place for the rhythmic gymnastics national team will be decided in June at the European Championships, before which extra steps must be honed out of the programs.

Women the rhythmic gymnastics national team demonstrated in an online competition on Friday that the team’s uncompromising training towards the crucial European Championships at the Olympic venue will pay off. Finland, which practiced in Lohja, was third in the team competition, but Israel was already severely upset.

“Israel is a medalist at the European Championships and World Championships, and we missed only a couple of points,” the coach rejoiced Laura Ahonen.

Finland scored 70,650 points from the two programs and Israel 72,200. The overwhelming winner was Russia with 83,850 points. Teams from all countries practiced in their home countries.

“We are pretty well on schedule for the European Championships,” Ahonen estimates.

The European Championships will be competed in Varna, Bulgaria from 10 to 13 October. June. Finland is fighting with Ukraine for the last place in Tokyo. Ukraine was not present on Friday.

Gymnasts received a mini-holidayFinnish have made their programs more difficult during the race break caused by the coronavirus pandemic, as a small gymnastics team has to convince the judges at its level. On Friday, the Finns had an equipment drop that vaccinated them in the ball program, but the hoop-bowling program went without drops.

“There is still room for improvement in the programs, as every extra step should be taken away,” Ahonen said.

During the winter, Finns have only competed in online competitions, but the goal for May is at least one World Cup competition.

“If Azerbaijan opens its borders, we will go there for the World Cup for the weekend after May Day. If Azerbaijan does not succeed, we will go to Romania for the World Cup later in May, ”Ahonen said.

You have to be careful with the competition, because traveling requires quarantine and the risk of getting sick abroad increases.

During the internship, the team occasionally receives valuable feedback from Finnish judges of international level in Finland. After the Lohja race, Ahonen played a luxurious two-day free for the team. Training towards the European Championships will continue on Monday.