Gymnastics | The physical education department took a time extension, the gymnastics club Elise sent an extensive report on its activities

The new meeting time is not yet known.

Gymnastics club Elise Gymnastics’ grant application will not be processed this week, as originally planned.

On the website of the City of Helsinki it is reported that the Sports Division of the Culture and Leisure Board has canceled Thursday’s meeting where the matter was to be discussed.

Communication manager of the culture and leisure sector The fairy tale Pusa says that more time was needed for the preparation.

“Only last Tuesday, we received a comprehensive explanation from Elise on the subject. We wanted to include it in the preparation,” says Pusa.

Request for assistance was originally supposed to be discussed at the meeting at the end of August.

The original proposal was to reject the grant application and, in addition, to collect back almost 100,000 euros of last year’s subsidies. The reason was that, according to the city, Elise Gymnastics is not sufficiently committed to the rules of fair play and ethical practices.

In the background is the head coach of the club and also the coach of the rhythmic gymnastics national team Laura Ahonen Disciplinary punishment from the gymnastics association. The gymnastics association considered that Ahonen’s activities in the years 2016–21 had to be considered against the ethical principles of sports.

Ahonen was not suspended, and therefore Elise considered that he could continue as head coach.

A little before the meeting, the sports division received a statement from the Finnish Gymnastics Federation about the club’s responsibility measures. Therefore, the matter was left on the table and discussed in an extraordinary meeting.