Gymnastics | The parents were outraged by the recovery that could end the gymnastics club

Gymnastics club The parents of the children training at Elise Gymnastics are horrified by what the club might encounter one hundred thousand euros of recovery.

It is proposed to the sports division of the Culture and Leisure Board of the City of Helsinki, which will meet on Tuesday, that the entire 2022 operating grant, 98,591 euros, will be recovered from the club.

According to the city’s decision, the club had not described what it had done to find out from the athletes or guardians the realization of a safe operating environment. Thus, the club does not meet the ethical principles of the sports community and the conditions of the operating grant.

The club’s coaching manager is behind the decision motion Laura Ahonen received mild disciplinary punishment As the head coach of the gymnastics association. Executive Director of Elise Gymnastics Mia Green amazed earlierwhy is Elise being punished for something it has had no part in.

In the letter addressed to the division and seen by HS, Green and the chairman of the club Jouni Jokinen they say that when the recovery takes place, the club’s operations will cease. More than a thousand gymnasts work in the club.

With parent of children born in 2011 and 2014 Natalia Neuvonen says that the activities at Elise Gymnastics have always been excellent and the club thinks of the best for the children. He says he is amazed by the recent news.

“I am a foreign doctor and currently getting legalized in Finland. I am familiar with how much children use drugs. Now our club, which has a lot of kids who are enthusiastic about sports and don’t even think about drugs, may not continue its activities. You can’t do this to children,” says Neuvonen.

Neuvonen says that her children have even tried another gymnastics club because of the location of their parents’ jobs. However, the young people returned to Elise, because everything was better in the club.

“We have a problem that young people don’t want to do anything. Now we have a lot of motivated children, we should stick to that.”

According to Neuvonen, the children are enthusiastic about gymnastics and the activity is growing. Elise is organizing three Christmas shows for the first time, because there are so many children.

“The city wants Helsinki’s biggest gymnastics club to stop its operations. All children would be left without a hobby. New activities cannot be organized quickly, and the children lose friendships too,” says Neuvonen.

From five years old the mother of a 15-year-old girl who trained in the club until Heli Honko says that the public discussion about coach Laura Ahose has aroused anger among the club’s parents.

Honko says that he has known Ahonen for a long time. Honko has been practicing rhythmic gymnastics since she was young and coaches a hobby group in Elise.

“We don’t recognize Laura from these writings at all. In the WhatsApp group of Elise’s mothers, there has never been anything negative to say about Laura Ahose,” says Honko.

According to Hongo, the consequences for his family would be very catastrophic if Elise’s activities end.

“My child also had to train in the small corners of Kamppi until last year, until they got their own hall. Now there are finally permanent soft canvases to train on, when before there was always basketball or something else. It takes four hours to set up the canvas,” says Honko.

“Incomprehensible when there has been a discussion about the conditions for a long time and now they have finally been fixed.”

Hongon according to, competitive rhythmic gymnastics is a sport of early specialization, where the demands are tough already at a young age. However, the majority of the club’s enthusiasts are ordinary hobby-level athletes.

“There is a certain risk for eating disorder issues when the body structure has to be so slim, [lajin] the international requirements are such. But a middle-aged girl who exercises a lot usually has no problem with that,” says Honko.

According to Hongo, there is fierce competition for representation in a competitive team, which means that adolescent youth may experience things like eating disorders or mental development in very different ways.

“I also greatly wonder about the parents – if they see that their child is not feeling well, why haven’t they picked up the phone or taken the girl out of bed. You can’t blame the coach alone for that.”

In Hongo’s opinion, the camaraderie among young people is very good and her daughter’s best friends are from the club, even though it is a very competitive sport.

“When I started competitive rhythmic gymnastics myself [1980-luvulla], my best friends weren’t from gymnastics. The discussion about weight was much more direct and harsh then, it has evolved a lot”, says Honko.

