Gymnastics The name of the Helsinki Gymnastics Club will be HIFK Gymnastics

Helsinki residents the club created by the merger of gymnastics clubs will be called HIFK Gymnastics. The matter is clear From the Facebook page of the Finnish Gymnastics Club, renamed HIFK Gymnastics. The website referring to the name of the club is also reserved for HIFK Gymnastics ry.

A new club is formed when Alppila Salamat, Gymnastics Club Kieppi and the Finnish Skating Gym decided to merge in April. The name of the new club was still open at that time.

When the clubs merge, the activities will start at the beginning of June and the gymnasts, employees and activities will move to a new club. The new gymnastics club has more than 2,000 members.

STVK has previously entered into an agreement on the clubs involved in the merger the construction of a gym To the Nordenskiöldinkatu ice rink after Helsinki Garden has been built.