Gymnastics | The mistakes of the Finnish vault gymnasts backfired at the World Championships

30.9. 20:01

Finland the mistakes made by the male gymnasts backfired in the opening competition of the World Championships in the balance beam in Antwerp, Belgium. A gymnast in her eighth World Championships Oskar Kirmes fell from a horse, and Elias Koski fumbled with crutches and permanto, so the Finns who competed in the hexaathlon did not reach the top scores.

“The horse was immediately the first mount, and I got off it. All the other racks went well, but the perm could have been improved. It was a small matter today, but otherwise it was a good performance,” Kirmes said by phone from Belgium.

Kirmes collected 79.631 points from six racks and Koski 76.466 points. The rankings will be decided on Sunday after the preliminary competition.

“Next, we will look forward to the spring European Championships and the last chances to grab an Olympic spot”, commented Koski in the announcement of the Gymnastics Association.

Studying in the USA Akseli Karsikas did only one permanno in the World Championship arena, but did not succeed in his difficult series. Due to four falls, the score was less than 10 (9.566).