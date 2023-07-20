Gymnastics | The International Gymnastics Federation allows Russian athletes to compete again

However, Russian and Belarusian competitors must participate as neutral athletes, the federation says.

International The gymnastics federation FIG announced on Wednesday that athletes from Russia and Belarus can return to compete in the federation’s events.

Competitors must participate as individuals and “non-partisan athletes” without involvement or connection to Russia or Belarus.

Athletes are also not allowed to have connections with the Russian Sports Federation.

Each athlete who wants to obtain the status of “neutral athlete” must apply for a decision separately. If the conditions are met, the athlete can participate in the Games from January 1, 2024.

“By accepting Russian and Belarusian gymnasts to participate in competitions as independent, impartial athletes, the FIG ensures that the rights of all athletes are respected. At the same time, we send a message to the world that gymnastics strives for peace,” says the FIG president Morinari Watanabe in the bulletin.

In the same press release, the union emphasizes that it still condemns Russia’s war of aggression and supports its victims in Ukraine.

of FIG Next year, qualifiers for the Summer Olympics in Paris will also be organized in competitions under However, the FIG reminded that the International Olympic Committee IOC will make the final decision on whether Russian and Belarusian athletes will be allowed to participate in Paris.

Athletes from Russia and Belarus have been banned from competing in numerous sports since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.