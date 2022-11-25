Gymnastics | The gymnastics association condemns inappropriate behavior: “We are sorry”

“We do not accept any kind of commenting on gymnasts’ bodies or weight,” the statement states.

Over Sport told last week, that of the former head coach of the Finnish rhythmic gymnastics national team Laura Ahonen and another coach is suspected of having acted inappropriately towards young, even minor, national team gymnasts for years.

The gymnasts interviewed by Yle talked about humiliation, bullying, serious health problems and being forced to lose weight.

On Friday, the Finnish Gymnastics Federation said in its press release that it absolutely condemns all inappropriate behavior in coaching.

“We do not accept any kind of commenting on gymnasts’ bodies or weight. Every gymnast has a sense of calm, which must be respected in all situations,” the association emphasized in its announcement.

“We are sorry that the goal of gymnastics as a safe hobby has not been realized for everyone. As a Gymnastics Association, we must always strive to ensure safe exercise. The work for a more responsible sport culture continues even stronger with the help of, among other things, policies that protect body peace and changes in disciplinary rules.”

The association says that it is “increasing measures to speed up the sport’s cultural change”. Safeguarding body peace will be outlined with more concrete rules, and instructors and coaches will be trained on the matter in early 2023. The gymnastics association also says that it has joined the sport’s joint centralized discipline of serious ethical violations.

“We will make a proposal for changes to our own disciplinary rules for the regular meeting to be held in March. The goal of the changes is to improve the handling of disciplinary processes.”

The disciplinary case concerning Aho has been under consideration by the Gymnastics Association for almost a year, reported Yle Urheilu.